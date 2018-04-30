MMA Fighter Left With Gaping Chasm of a Head Wound
An English MMA fighter suffered as gruesome an injury as you’ll ever see in a bout this weekend.
Jack Mason lost his fight to Hakon Foss at Cage Warriors 93 in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday in the first round when a brutal knee from the Swedish fighter opened up a gaping wound above his eye.
Mason immediately began bleeding all over the mat but Foss was able to get in a few more blows before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.
CRAZY finish here at #CW93! ????
Was that the highlight of @HaakonFoss' career?? ???? pic.twitter.com/wIOJYssbJO
— Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 28, 2018
Another fighter shared a video of the aftermath.
(WARNING: The video is extremely graphic.)
Warning this is up there with some of the worst cuts iv seen in mma my friend @JackStoneMason tonight @CageWarriors ???????? #CW93 #MMA pic.twitter.com/Xk1LW2DxrD
— John Maguire (@MaguireTheOne) April 28, 2018
To Mason’s credit, he appears have a pretty good sense of humor about it.
need to learn some knee defence!
— Jack Mason (@JackStoneMason) April 28, 2018