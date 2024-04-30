MMA fighter Francis Ngannou announces the death of his 15-month-old son

(Warning: This article discusses child loss.)

MMA star fighter Francis Ngannou has shared devastating information with his fans on Instagram.

In his statement, Ngannou revealed that his 15-month-old son, Kobe, died Saturday, April 27. Born on Jan. 13, 2023, Ngannou wrote that Kobe was his “little boy, my mate, my partner.”

“Kobe was full of life and joy,” Ngannou continued. “Now he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding.”

The fighter continued, writing that he was his “best self next to” Kobe, “and now I have no (clue) of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most.”

The grieving father asked his followers, “How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this.”

People in the comment section of the post did their best to comfort Ngannou. “May the memories you shared bring you comfort,” fellow fighter Anthony Joshua wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your lost Francis. Losing family is the hardest thing a human can go through in life. We don’t have the answer but one day you’ll meet again. We love you my brother,” another fighter Henry Cejudo added.

And other commenters shared his pain. “Sorry for your lost brother. I don’t know if you’ll see this but I lost my 6 year old (this) past year on May 1st. I would love to speak with you. May God grant you peace in this time and through all things, continue to lean on God. That’s how I’m making it brother.”

(Warning: The below link contains harsh language.)

Shortly before posting to Instagram, Ngannou shared a separate message on X, formerly known as Twitter. “What’s the purpose of life if what we’re fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!? Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don’t have? I’m (expletive) tired.”

MMA legend Conor McGregor responded to Ngannou’s heartbreaking words with his own condolences. “I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time.”

Kobe’s cause of death was not made available to the public.