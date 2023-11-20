Advertisement

MMA community reacts to PFL’s purchase of Bellator

Mike
·3 min read

The MMA community was struck with monumental news on Monday when PFL officially announced its purchase of Bellator.

After months of rumors and speculation, PFL publicly revealed terms of the deal to take over control of Bellator beginning in 2024, with plans to run the promotion’s independently in the near future, but with the ability to share fighters and more intriguing details.

The industry-shifting announcement generated reactions across the board, from fans to fighters to executives and more.

Check below for the top social media reactions to PFL’s purchase of Bellator.

Donn Davis

PFL

Bellator

Brett Okamoto

Jake Paul

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz3677zM5Ly

Sean O'Connell

Randy Costa

Josh Thomson

Jake Paul

John S. Nash

Fight Ghost

Matehus Aquino

Dan Hardy

Luke Thomas

Mike Bohn

Megan Anderson

Josh Gross

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie