MMA: 3 wins in a row for Means

Jun. 27—In Las Vegas, Nevada, Moriarty MMA welterweight Tim Means defeated Denmark's Nicolas Dalby by unanimous decision Saturday on a UFC Fight Night card.

All three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Means (32-12-1), who has won three in a row. Dalby, who had a five-fight win streak snapped, is 19-4-1.

Means, calm and patient, won the first two rounds on all three official scorecards — scoring the fight's only two takedowns, controlling the action on the ground and, for the most part, in standup.

Dalby opened the third round with some hard shots that, Means acknowledged afterward, dazed him. Means weathered the round with control on the fence, minimizing the damage Dalby could inflict from distance.

Means' superiority on the ground, he said in the Octagon, stemmed at least in part from the past few months he and his wife, Brenda Gonzales Means, spent as wrestling coaches at Moriarty High School.

"Go Pintos!" he said. "It brought back the love of wrestling, being back in the wrestling room where it all started."

Means, 37, said he'd love to get a fight against a top-ten opponent but will take what comes.

"Getting fights pays the bills," he said, "so I could really care less (whom he fights next)"