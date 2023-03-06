MLS winners and losers: Canadian squads continue early-season slide

St. Louis City's encore, Canadian struggles, Seattle's surge and more in this week's winners and losers for Matchday 2 in MLS.

Elias Grigoriadis
·Writer
·4 min read

With the 2023 Major League Soccer season underway and Matchday 2 firmly in the books, it’s safe to say there have been more than a few surprises. After all, this is MLS and things not making a lick of sense are commonplace around these parts. With that in mind, let’s look back on the weekend with the winners and losers of the second round of games.

Winner: St. Louis City SC, again!

St. Louis City SC, have a bow. After becoming the first team since LAFC to win their inaugural MLS game by stunning Austin FC on the road, St. Louis was welcomed home for its first match at CITYPARK in front of a raucous crowd and kept the good times rolling, dispatching Charlotte FC 3-1. The team has a pretty favourable schedule over the next few weeks, so there’s no reason why this form shouldn’t continue.

Loser: Canadian fans

Six games, zero wins, a draw, five losses, five goals scored, 11 goals against, and a partridge in a pear tree. Times are tough for fans of the three Canadian MLS teams who between them have just a single point after Toronto FC drew Atlanta United away from home. Things are sure to get better since CF Montreal and the Vancouver Whitecaps will face off on Apr. 1, meaning points for a Canadian team are guaranteed to come… eventually.

Look away, Canadian MLS fans. (Getty)
Look away, Canadian MLS fans. (Getty)

Winner: Emerald City looking like diamonds

A lot was made about the Seattle Sounders' attacking lineup and the competition for spots that could bring out the best in those who eventually get the nod. Well, that experiment has worked brilliantly with the attacking trident of Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, and Héber scoring all six of Seattle’s goals in their first two games.

On top of that, two convincing clean sheets makes this team a serious threat in the Western Conference.

Loser: H-Town struggles

Things are seemingly going from bad to worse for a Houston Dynamo team that was already not brimming with optimism at the start of the season. They seem to be leaking goals and with no real solution available, this could be the new normal for Dynamo fans who will have to sit through a long season.

Winner: Silencing the doubters

Miami had a lot of questions and concerns going into this season. Losing two of their best players did not instill a whole lot of confidence. However, Phil Neville has tapped into something special here and if they can manage the fixture congestion and stay healthy, South Beach could become a very difficult place to visit after two convincing home wins. The last one came against who many consider to be the best team in MLS, and Miami saw the game out confidently all while scoring a few bangers along the way.

Loser: CF Montreal General Hospital

As if two losses and zero goals scored isn’t bad enough, but Montreal’s injury list just refuses to stop growing. In addition to defenders Joel Waterman, George Campbell, Robert Thorkelsson, Ousmane Jabang and Jojea Kwizera being hurt, Samuel Piette and Romell Quioto had to leave Saturday’s loss to Austin after picking up injuries of their own.

They literally only have three fit central defenders left and they play a three-back, so the math isn’t mathing. There is a lot of talent and promise in this Montreal side, but that won’t be unlocked if they’s stuck playing Rush Hour every week just to get a starting XI together.

Winner: Armo excellence on display

It’s no secret that under Wilfried Nancy, Djordje Mihailovic became one of the best attacking midfielders in MLS while in Montreal. That is why Lucas Zelarayán was probably licking his chops when it was announced that Nancy was moving to Columbus. Along with Cucho Hernandez, we may be looking at one of the most lethal one-two punches in the league by a long shot, and the Amernian’s brace is proof.

Recommended Stories

  • How to give the Women's League Cup more credibility

    Sunday’s Continental Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea delivered an entertaining contest for both those watching on BBC One and the record crowd at Selhurst Park - but this is a cup that remains in great need of reform.

  • Vikings release Eric Kendricks

    The Vikings are moving on from one of their key defensive players. Minnesota has released linebacker Eric Kendricks, the team announced on Monday morning. “As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within [more]

  • MLS clubs spread their wings in Champions League action

    Two American clubs will do battle on foreign fields for the first time when the CONCACAF Champions League gets under way on Tuesday.In addition, next year will see the launch of a money-spinning four-team tournament between the top two teams from South America and the best pair from the CONCACAF region, with those clubs likely to be the finalists from this year's Champions League. sev/rcw

  • St. Louis showed its deep soccer roots in a triumphant home MLS debut

    The people of St. Louis have waited a long time for their own MLS team. Fans did not disappoint at Saturday's home debut for St. Louis City SC.

  • William Byron wins at Las Vegas as Hendrick dominates

    One way or another, a Hendrick Motorsports driver figured to win Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas. Kyle Larson nearly won the Pennzoil 400 in regulation, but a late caution put teammate William Byron in position to capture the checkered flag in overtime. Byron took the lead on the second-to-last lap of OT to put an exclamation mark on a dominant day for Hendrick.

  • Osimhen targets Scudetto with Napoli, then Premier League move

    Serie A top goal-scorer Victor Osimhen said on Monday he dreams of playing in the English Premier League."I'm in one the best league of the world, which is the Italian Serie A.  "Of course I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in Premier League someday, but it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum."

  • Leicester batter Bath and give Steve Borthwick food for thought

    Six Nations fallow weeks are double-edged swords – especially for those on the fringes of international recognition. Players can play themselves in or out of contention, while those retained in camp can see themselves usurped in the pecking order without having even laced a boot for their club. On Sunday, as Leicester Tigers moved up to third in the Premiership table with a bonus-point drubbing of Bath, there were plenty of displays to give Steve Borthwick food for thought. George Martin and Joe

  • Ranking the top 10 MLB shortstops for 2023

    Three of the top shortstops in baseball changed teams in free agency during the offseason. Here's a look at the top 10 MLB shortstops heading into the 2023 campaign.

  • Anthony Richardson crushed the Combine, but can he be an NFL QB? | College Football Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss the incredible performance of Florida QB Anthony Richardson at the NFL Scouting Combine, and debate if he can translate his physical tools into becoming a viable NFL quarterback.

  • Bruno Fernandes' tantrum bordered on insubordination

    As Mohamed Salah wheeled away in delight and Liverpool toasted their sixth goal, with the final, humiliating blow still to be delivered by the right boot of Roberto Firmino, the board went up to signal the end of Marcus Rashford’s afternoon. Cue an almighty wobbler in the centre circle from Manchester United’s second half super brat, Bruno Fernandes, who threw up his arms in disgust as if to ask why it was not him who was coming off.

  • The worst performance I've seen on English football's biggest stage

    Football has a habit of making grand extrapolations look supremely foolish. And so, after a week-long sugar rush around the genius of Erik ten Hag and the transformative presence of Casemiro, Manchester United lose 7-0 to a supposedly enfeebled Liverpool. It is the type of result that defies rational deconstruction. All I could safely say was that this was the worst performance I have seen by an English club in a game of this magnitude.

  • Rory McIlroy fires timely riposte after PGA Tour blasted for changes

    With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.

  • Vegas wedding: Aces star Kelsey Plum marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller

    Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.

  • Report: Titans are shopping Derrick Henry

    Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]

  • Winners, losers from 2023 NFL combine include C.J. Stroud, Kayshon Boutte

    After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.

  • Darius Slay may not be thrilled about Matt Patricia arriving in Philly

    As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]

  • 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament schedule: Here's who Michigan, MSU face in Chicago

    Michigan State basketball will be the No. 4 seed while Michigan basketball will be the No. 8 seed in the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament in Chicago.

  • F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton contract put on hold as Mercedes look to change course

    Reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix as Fernando Alonso claims stunning podium and Max Verstappen cruises to victory - but Christian Horner errs on side of caution ahead of Saudi Arabia

  • Winners and losers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    Hendrick Motorsports dominated Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a one-two-three sweep as William Byron won.

  • UFC 285 results: Alexa Grasso makes Valentina Shevchenko tap out, wins flyweight title in huge upset

    Alexa Grasso shocked the world by submitting Valentina Shevchenko in the fourth round of a closely contested title fight at UFC 285.