MLS upcoming schedule, MLS Cup odds

MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is set to wrap up its 2020 regular-season fixtures this weekend.

Decision Day 2020 is set for Sunday, Nov. 8, with the playoffs beginning later this week, culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule and odds (via PointsBet)

Sunday, Nov. 8

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia Union (+105) v NE Revolution (+240) / Draw (+270) — 3:30 pm ET

New York Red Bulls (+110) v Toronto FC (+225) / Draw (+270) — 3:30 pm ET

Orlando City SC (-120) v Nashville SC (+325) / Draw (+260) — 3:30 pm ET

Columbus Crew SC (-115) v Atlanta United (+290) / Draw (+275) — 3:30 pm ET

D.C. United (+125) v Montreal Impact (+205) / Draw (+250) — 3:30 pm ET

Inter Miami (-240) v FC Cincinnati (+625) / Draw (+380) — 3:30 pm ET

Chicago Fire (+165) v New York City FC (+150) / Draw (+260) — 3:30 pm ET

Western Conference

Seattle Sounders (-160) v San Jose Earthquakes (+400) / Draw (+320) — 6:30 pm ET

Los Angeles FC (-155) v Portland Timbers (+360) / Draw (+340) — 6:30 pm ET

Real Salt Lake (+180) v Sporting KC (+140) / Draw (+260) — 6:30 pm ET

Minnesota United (+120) v FC Dallas (+235) / Draw (+235) — 6:30 pm ET

Houston Dynamo (+120) v Colorado Rapids (+195) / Draw (+280) — 6:30 pm ET

Vancouver Whitecaps (+195) v LA Galaxy (+125) / Draw (+270) — 6:30 pm ET

2020 MLS Cup betting odds

Seattle Sounders (+450)

Toronto FC (+550)

Los Angeles FC (+700)

Philadelphia Union (+700)

Orlando City SC (+800)

Columbus Crew SC (+1000)

New York City FC (+1000)

Portland Timbers (+1400)

Sporting Kansas City (+1800)

Colorado Rapids (+2200)

New England Revolution (+2200)

FC Dallas (+3300)

Minnesota United (+3300)

LA Galaxy (+4000)

New York Red Bulls (+6000)

Inter Miami (+6600)

Real Salt Lake (+6600)

Chicago Fire (+7500)

Atlanta United (+7500)

Houston Dynamo (+15000)

Montreal Impact (+20000)

San Jose Earthquakes (+20000)

Nashville SC (+20000)

D.C. United (+30000)

Vancouver Whitecaps (+30000)

FC Cincinnati (+40000)

