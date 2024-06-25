MLS Transfer Rumors: McKennie to MLS; Vancouver targeting Brighton midfielder; Almada potential exit

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip circulating around Major League Soccer and the US Men's national team...

FC Cincinnati launched a move to try and lure Weston McKennie to Major League Soccer after move to Aston Villa in Douglas Luiz swap deal broke down (USA Today)

Eagle Football Holdings owner John Textor reportedly sending deal to Atlanta United for young star Thiago Almada (The Athletic - Tom Bogert)

MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps FC is pursuing a transfer for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard with the player interested in coming overseas (The Athletic - Bogert)

Colorado Rapids rejected an initial bid (~$4m) from Ligue 1 side Lyon for Canadian defender Moise Bombito. The French side is expected to bid again (The Athletic - Bogert/Adam Leventhal)

Austin FC signed Ukrainian international defender Oleksandr Svatok from Dnipro (The Athletic - Bogert)

FC Cincinnati pursue a move for Weston McKennie

Kristian Dyer of Pro Soccer Wire reported that FC Cincinnati made a bid for Juventus' McKennie. According to the report, the MLS team is willing to go as high as $15 million and McKennie would take a Designated Player slot.

Bogert reported earlier this summer that the player could be on the move after contract talks broke down between the USMNT midfielder and the Bianconeri. Fabrizio Romano added fuel to the fire when McKennie was originally discussed in a player swap deal that would see him move to Aston Villa in the Premier League in exchange for Douglas Luiz. Though, that move broke down and now it's only Samuel Iling Jr. heading to England.

McKennie has played in the Bundesliga, Serie A and Premier League since moving from FC Dallas' academy at 18-years-old. It's an ambitious move from Cincinnati considering most of USMNT's mainstays are currently playing abroad.