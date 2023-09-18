MLS terminates player's deal after bizarre breach of contract

CF Montreal's Matko Miljevic had his contract terminated after he reportedly joined an indoor soccer league under a pseudonym, then got into an altercation.

In an unprecedented move, Major League Soccer has elected to terminate the contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic, the team announced on Monday.

Miljevic was found to be in violation of his standard player agreement for playing in the Quebec Calcetto Soccer League, an amateur indoor soccer league. The 22-year-old’s conduct was brought into question when it was revealed Miljevic received a lifetime suspension from the indoor league after allegedly spitting on an opponent and striking them in the face.

“We were made aware of the situation, and there is an open investigation into this matter. Matko will not be in training until everything is resolved,” CF Montreal manager Hernan Losada said Thursday via Elias Grigoriadis of The Canadian Press.

“The people who need to make decisions will make them, but it’s not for me to give my opinion while we’re in the middle of an investigation.”

Matko Miljevic has had his contract terminated in a bizarre turn of events involving the midfielder playing under a fake name. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

As per the regulations of his MLS contract, Miljevic was in breach for playing in another league. Miljevic used a fake name to play in the indoor league.

Miljevic was born in Miami and has played for the United States U16 and U20 national teams. He made 35 appearances for CF Montreal, notching two goals, while struggling to gain consistent playing time. Prior to joining CF Montreal, Miljevic played for Argentinos Juniors — a club best known for Diego Maradona’s iconic reign as a teenager.

The attacking midfielder was signed by CF Montreal in August 2021 with an option year through 2025.

“I’m very happy that he chose our project, especially knowing that several MLS clubs were also interested in signing him,” CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said at the time of the midfielder's signing. “He’s a versatile player who can play in different offensive positions. We welcome him with us.”