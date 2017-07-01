MLS Snapshot: Real Salt Lake 0-1 Orlando City SC

The match in 100 words (or less): A physical, back-and-forth first half saw the visitors take the lead on with a well executed set-piece. RSL had moments, especially as it inched towards the halftime whistle, but otherwise the goal was the only true chance of the opening 45. Out of the break, RSL continued to push for a point at home with all the possession, but nothing would come their way as Joe Bednik made a big save. The Orlando City back line never looked truly troubled, making 31 total clearances to keep RSL out and bounce back from the awful loss in Chicago.

The moments that mattered:

17′ – A set-piece undoes RSL at home as Will Johnson strikes against his former club. A free-kick floated into the box and it fell to Jose Aha at the far post. Aha, free from his defender, clattered his header off the crossbar, but with RSL unable to clear the ball, Johnson pounces and gives Orlando City the early lead.

It had to be him. Will Johnson gives @OrlandoCitySC a first half lead. #RSLvORL pic.twitter.com/f3ro9klNR8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 1, 2017





63′ – With Orlando City in the lead, Joe Bednik made a great play to keep the clean sheet alive. A nice ball from the flank by Joao Plata was chested down expertly by Jefferson Savarino right into the line of Luis Silva. The LA-born striker was free on goal, but Bednik came off his line to put his body on the line and smother the chance before Silva could get a shot off.

63' Bendik! Out like a flash to prevent a goal scoring opportunity. #RSLvORL | 0-1

��: @espn pic.twitter.com/kp6j4y9leO — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 1, 2017





Man Men of the Match: Jonathan Spector, Jose Aja

Goalscorers: Johnson (17′),

