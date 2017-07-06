MLS Snapshot: New England 2-3 New York Red Bulls (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Jay Heaps and the New England Revolution threw away two wonderful plays from Diego Fagundez, and perhaps their playoffs hopes in the process. New England is now eight points back of the sixth spot in the East, while New York stays within shouting distance of the Top Six. Coach Jesse Marsch is now the winningest coach in RBNY history, while Heaps days of adding to his total as Revs boss may be dwindling down to zero.

(Some of) The goals

21′ — Pretty build-up, gutsy finish — The first example of Fagundez’s fantastic playmaking was met by Teal Bunbury’s fearless finish. It’s a shame few fans will be thinking about it following the match.

.@NERevolution get on the board first thanks to Bunbury… https://t.co/SHo4cAN4G5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 6, 2017





23′ — BWP’s vicious equalizer — Sometime it’s more power than placement.





26′ — Fagundez wins the ball back, finds Nguyen — Look at this mazey dribble from the 22-year-old Uruguayan.

…only to have the #NERevs get the lead back through Lee Nguyen! #NEvNY https://t.co/5Wgf8Y86Vf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 6, 2017





90′ — Veron gets on the board — Not a banner moment for keeper positioning, but the Argentine from San Lorenzo has his first of the season to just drive a sledgehammer into New England’s collective gut.





Man of the Match: Fagundez.

Follow @NicholasMendola