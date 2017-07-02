MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico

Bastian Schweinsteiger came off injured as Chicago Fire moved top of the Eastern Conference in MLS.

Chicago Fire climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference in MLS despite an injury concern for Bastian Schweinsteiger, while the San Jose Earthquakes won a thriller.

Schweinsteiger hurt his hip and came off in the first half of the Fire's 4-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

But the former Germany international played down the injury, as Chicago moved top of the conference.

MLS top goalscorer Nemanja Nikolic side-footed in the opener in the 14th minute before doubling the lead with a finish off the post.

Chicago were 3-0 up after 25 minutes as Arturo Alvarez volleyed in superbly at the back post.

It only got worse for Vancouver as Matias Laba was sent off, with Michael de Leeuw sealing the win for the Fire in the 84th minute.

Chicago are two points clear at the top after Toronto went down 3-1 to Dallas, who had Roland Lamah net a brace.

In the California Clasico, the Earthquakes came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy.

Jelle Van Damme put the Galaxy ahead with an 11th-minute volley, but San Jose rallied late.

Chris Wondolowski turned brilliantly after collecting a long kick from goalkeeper David Bingham, and his shot took a deflection before going in.

The winner came in the 93rd minute as substitute Shea Salinas struck via the underside of the crossbar to complete a dramatic comeback, with Van Damme sent off late.

Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City drew 1-1 with the Portland Timbers, while Montreal Impact beat DC United 2-0.

A Hector Villalba brace saw Atlanta United past Columbus Crew 2-0 and the Colorado Rapids stunned Houston Dynamo 3-1.