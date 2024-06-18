📈 MLS Power Rankings: Champions on the move and a change at the top

📈 MLS Power Rankings: Champions on the move and a change at the top

After a short break before the summer chaos, we’re back with another edition of the MLS top-10 Power Rankings.

The conference tables are really starting to take shape, and now our rankings are too. Let’s get into it.

10. New York Red Bulls (👍 last rank: 8)

Just when you think this Red Bulls team is poised for a little winning run, they stumble at an unlikely time. After being stunned by a poor, but seemingly resurgent New England, Sandro Schwarz has failed to win against inferior opposition again in a 0-0 draw with Nashville.

Up and down may just be the type of season we’ll get from New York, but you also wouldn’t be shocked if they clicked into gear and strung together a few wins on the bounce once they get some of their star attackers back from the summer tournaments.

9. Charlotte FC (👍 last rank: 10)

Come for the goal. Stay for the celly 🔄😤#ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/p1vF9n4Aw2 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) June 16, 2024

Charlotte seem to just keep chugging along under Dean Smith. With just one loss in their last eight MLS fixtures, the Crown are sneakily ascending up the Eastern Conference standings.

Youngsters Patrick Agyemang and Kerwin Vargas are showing flashes of class in attack, and clean sheets are not too rare, now thats a recipe for success.

8. Minnesota United (👎 last rank: 6)

Not our night. pic.twitter.com/MzmDGfmk3Z — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) June 16, 2024

The Loons have hit their first real rough patch under Eric Ramsey after losing 2-0 to a poor Seattle Sounders outfit.

That’s now just one win in their last five after throwing their hat in the ring for top-spot in the west in the early months of the campaign.

7. LA Galaxy (👍 last rank: 9)

The Galaxy may be inconsistent, but they remain as entertaining as any side in the league. After a short slump, Greg Vanney’s side are now back on a winning path after a six-goal thriller against Sporting KC.

With NYCFC and Real Salt Lake up as their next two opponents, the Galaxy could be on the verge making a real statement in MLS.

6. NYCFC (👎 last rank: 4)

Teamwork makes the dream work ✨ pic.twitter.com/WVCKJkfGq0 — New York City FC (@newyorkcityfc) June 15, 2024

NYCFC still remain on the periphery of the Eastern Conference race, but a home-loss to Columbus in a game in which they could have made a real statement (though they wen’t down to ten men just 40 minutes into the game) is enough to knock them down a few pegs.

5. Columbus Crew (👍 last rank: 7)

The champions are marching on once again as they have finally shaken off the MLS rust caused by a grueling CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign.

An impressive, albeit nervy win away to NYCFC Friday evening was a stark reminder for all in MLS just how good Wilfried Nancy’s side can be on their day. That’s now four straight wins for the Crew, don’t look now Eastern Conference foes…

4. Real Salt Lake (👎 last rank: 1)

Falling all the way to fourth may seem extreme for Real Salt Lake, but the Utah club drew with strugglers CF Montréal at the worst time possible, given the three clubs ahead of them secured great results on the same weekend.

RSL remain top of the tree in the Western Conference, though LAFC have a game in hand that would see them leapfrog Salt Lake and move into the top spot.

3. Inter Miami (👍 last rank: 5)

When it mattered most, Leo Afonso delivered! 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/dhJcA9NHCd — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 17, 2024

After failing to win two straight games and conceding six goals in that stretch just before Lionel Messi left for Copa América, it looked for all the world like an Inter Miami dip was potentially on the way.

But then the drama ramped up, nine-man Miami stunned Philadelphia and all of MLS with a stoppage-time winner against the run of play, putting an end to their slump in the most dramatic fashion possible.

2. LAFC (👍 last rank: 3)

As we said on the last edition of our Power Rankings — look out MLS! LAFC are well and truly back after a stuttering start to the season.

With a relatively comfortable win away to Orlando at the weekend, the Black and Gold have won six straight in MLS and will claim top spot in the Western Conference if they win their game in hand over Real Salt Lake.

1. Cincinnati (👍 last rank: 2)

A late Yuya Kubo hat-trick saw Pat Noonan’s men come from behind to win away to San Jose, and have now earned all three points in eight of their last nine MLS fixtures.

Cincinnati have proven to win every type of game — high-scoring barnburners, one goal slogs and everything in between. While Miami sit ahead of them in the standings, Cincinnati prove to be the most complete team in the league with each passing week.