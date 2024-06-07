When do MLS players return after Copa America 2024?

Since Major League Soccer does not pause for the Copa America or Euro competitions, players will miss a handful of domestic matches and only return to the MLS after at least several weeks of international duty.

Unlike the players who belong to European clubs, MLS players at the Copa America 2024 do not have the luxury of time off after the tournament ends. The MLS is in full-swing, and the players will look to help their team as quickly as possible, especially with the Leagues Cup on the horizon.

Last year, MLS commissioner, Don Garber, explained, "We can’t afford [to stop the league for Copa America]. If we have to shut the league down [and] lose games, it impacts our players, it impacts our partners, it impacts our fans, it impacts everything that MLS has to deliver for all of our stakeholders."

Therefore, MLS teams will have to wait for their players to come back to the United States for domestic action after the Copa America 2024.

In theory, MLS players return to their domestic club once their team is eliminated from the Copa America 2024. With Leagues Cup Group Stage matches less than two weeks after the Copa America final, the players will look to be back and fit for the start of the tournament.

Although predicting exactly what date the players go back to the MLS is virtually impossible, the Copa America 2024 match calendar gives a few clues. For example, those who make the semifinal will not be ready to play in the MLS until July 20 at the earliest. After all, the four final nations in the tournament must either play in the final on July 14 or the third place playoff on July 13.

Of course, there could always be variables that delay a player's return even further, like injuries. The athletes could also take a few extra days to rest and recuperate after a grueling tournament before jumping back into league play.

For real time updates of when players return to the MLS, make sure to follow each team's social media.

If Argentina at least make it to the semifinals of the Copa America 2024, Lionel Messi will miss the following Inter Miami matches:

Messi could also miss Inter Miami's clash with the Chicago Fire on July 20 to prepare for the Leagues Cup.