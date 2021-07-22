MLS notebook: USMNT faces Jamaica in Concacaf Gold Cup, league represented at Tokyo Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It took a grind-it-out 1-0 win over Canada to do so, but the U.S. men's national team won Group B and will face Jamaica in the quarterfinals on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (9:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

The USMNT defeated Jamaica in the final of the 2017 Gold Cup at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Shaq Moore - who plays professionally for CD Tenerife in Spain and the team's lone starter vs. Canada who wasn't from MLS - scored the fastest goal in USMNT history (records go back to 1990), putting his team on the board just 20 seconds into the game (besting Clint Dempsey's goal 30 seconds into the USMNT's 2014 World Cup opener against Ghana).

With the win vs. Canada, the USMNT improved to 23-6-1 in games under coach Gregg Berhalter.

USMNT forward Daryl Dike (11) heads the ball during Sunday&#39;s win over Canada.
USMNT forward Daryl Dike (11) heads the ball during Sunday's win over Canada.

What is the Concacaf Gold Cup knockout schedule?

(Odds according to BetMGM.)

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, July 24

Qatar vs. El Salvador at State Farm Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX, Univision/TUDN)

  • Odds: Qatar (-130), El Salvador (+340)

Mexico vs. Honduras at State Farm Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS1, Univision/TUDN)

  • Odds: Mexico (-250), Honduras (+600)

Sunday, July 25

Costa Rica vs. Canada at AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m. ET (FS1, Univision/TUDN)

  • Odds: Costa Rica (+135), Canada (+200)

United States vs. Jamaica at AT&T Stadium, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1, Univision/TUDN)

  • Odds: U.S. (-165), Jamaica (+425)

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, July 29

Qatar/El Salvador winner vs. United States/Jamaica winner at Q2 Stadium, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1, Univision/TUDN)

Mexico/Honduras winner vs. Costa Rica/Canada winner at NRG Stadium, 10 p.m. ET (FS1, Univision/TUDN)

FINAL

Sunday, Aug. 1

Semifinal winners at Allegiant Stadium, 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1, Univision/TUDN)

USMNT defender Shaq Moore (20) controls the ball as Canada&#39;s Tajon Buchanan defends during Concacaf Gold Cup Soccer group play at Children&#39;s Mercy Park in Kansas City.
USMNT defender Shaq Moore (20) controls the ball as Canada's Tajon Buchanan defends during Concacaf Gold Cup Soccer group play at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.

Here is what you need to know for the weekend in MLS:

MLS game of the week

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City (Sunday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+): These two squads have been at the top of the Western Conference standings for much of the season. While the injury-riddled Sounders recently had their record-setting 13-game unbeaten streak to start a season snapped, SKC will see an opportunity to further strengthen their presence in the Supporters' Shield and conference races.

MLS player to watch

Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC: The former USMNT star was back in the fold for Toronto following the removal of coach Chris Armas, and Altidore responded by scoring his first goal in two months in a 1-1 tie against Orlando City at BMO Field. On Saturday, Altidore goes up against a Chicago Fire FC team that has one of the league's worst goal differentials.

Toronto FC&#39;s Jozy Altidore celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City.
Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City.

MLS news and notes

Atlanta United searching for a new coach ... again: For the second time in 12 months, Atlanta United has fired a coach. On Sunday, Gabriel Heinze lost his job after a dismal 2-4-7 start to the season. This development comes less than a year after the club parted ways with Frank de Boer after a brutal performance at the MLS is Back Tournament. Team president Darren Eales said that he will look for "a leader who is not only committed to a high competitive standard but embodies also a cultural fit and who we are as a club."

Rob Valentino is serving as the interim coach, and was at the helm when Atlanta earned a 1-1 road draw vs. FC Cincinnati.

Nashville's hat trick hero: It took Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar all of six minutes to score three goals and extinguish Chicago Fire FC's hopes of victory in the opening 16 minutes on Saturday. The six-minute span for a hat trick is the second-fastest in MLS history, because a five-minute hat trick scored by Harut Karapetyan of the Los Angeles Galaxy on June 4, 1998. With four goals in his last two games, Mukhtar - the MLS Player of the Week - has vaulted into a tie for fourth place in the race for the league's Golden Boot.

Hany Mukhtar (10) scored the second-fastest hat trick in MLS history in Nashville SC&#39;s 5-1 win over the Chicago Fire at Nissan Stadium.
Hany Mukhtar (10) scored the second-fastest hat trick in MLS history in Nashville SC's 5-1 win over the Chicago Fire at Nissan Stadium.

Liga MX announces its all-star team: Between the Balón de Oro awards and coach Juan Reynoso's selections, all but one of the 26 players to represent Liga MX against MLS all-stars has been revealed. Reynoso, who's the coach of Cruz Azul, selected 11 players upon being chosen the league's best head coach, and 14 other selections were based on Balón de Oro winners and nominees.

Among the notable players are goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (Club América) - a veteran of four World Cups for El Tri - and forward André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) - who scored the winning goal against Los Angeles FC in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League final. Liga MX president Mikel Arriola will choose the final player for the team's roster for the Aug. 25 game at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium.

By the numbers

3: The men's soccer competition at the Olympics kicked off Thursday, and - despite the United States men not qualifying - the country's domestic league will be represented by three players in Tokyo. Argentina features two of those players in Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco and Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo. For the 22-year-old Barco, he'll try to add an Olympic gold medal to an already impressive collection of titles, which includes the 2018 MLS Cup, 2019 U.S. Open Cup and 2019 Campeones Cup. The third MLS player in the Olympics competition is Real Salt Lake forward Douglas Martínez, who is part of Honduras' squad.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: Men's soccer teams, groups, schedule, players to watch

Diego Lainez controls the ball during Mexico&#39;s 4-1 win against France in both teams&#39; Olympics opener in Tokyo.
Diego Lainez controls the ball during Mexico's 4-1 win against France in both teams' Olympics opener in Tokyo.

MLS rankings: Top 10 power poll

1. Seattle Sounders: With their record-setting season-opening unbeaten streak snapped at 13 games, the injury-depleted Sounders now must fend off their Western Conference challengers.

2. New England Revolution: A recent run of goal-scoring has put Gustavo Bou into the thick of the MLS Golden Boot race.

3. Sporting Kansas City: Despite Seattle's fast start to the season, SKC has managed to keep pace in the standings and has a real chance to pick up ground when the two teams square off Sunday.

4. Orlando City SC: Forever linked by their joint 2015 expansion seasons, OCSC and New York City FC meet again Sunday. Four of the last five meetings between the two have resulted in ties, but sandwiched between those stalemates was an epic 2020 Round 1 playoff win for Orlando City.

5. Philadelphia Union: On Sunday, the Union meet Inter Miami for the second time this season. Philly will have retribution on their minds this time, as the previous meeting resulted in a rare win for Inter Miami.

6. Nashville SC: After playing to a scoreless draw vs. Columbus on Wednesday, Nashville completes the week's series against Ohio-based teams against FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

7. Los Angeles FC: Wednesday night's late loss to Portland notwithstanding, this team is starting to look like the LAFC of yore, which should be a scary prospect for fellow Western Conference contenders.

8. Los Angeles Galaxy: The Galaxy get a road test Saturday against FC Dallas, against whom they haven't experienced much success in Frisco, Texas, where the Galaxy have lost three straight.

9. Colorado Rapids: On Saturday, Colorado faces RSL in Utah, a place that has been a real bugaboo for the Rapids, who with a late-season win in 2020 ended a 17-game home undefeated streak in the series for RSL that dated back to 2007 when Rice-Eccles Stadium was Real's home park.

10. CF Montreal: Is this team for real? A totally unexpected Eastern Conference contender gets a real measuring stick showcase Sunday against the New England Revolution.

Others receiving votes: New York City FC, Columbus Crew

USA TODAY Sports Network MLS top 10 power poll voters: Pat Brennan, Cincinnati Enquirer; Mike Craven, Austin American-Statesman; Drake Hills, The Tennessean; Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch; Jim Reineking, USA TODAY.

MLS schedule: What are this weekend's games?

(ABC/ESPN games available to be streamed on Watch ESPN; FOX games on FOX Sports Live. Games also available on fuboTV. Odds according to BetMGM)

Thursday

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

  • Odds: ORL (+100), Tie (+250), PHI (+240)

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

  • Odds: ATX (-115), Tie (+260), SEA (+270)

Saturday

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

  • Odds: ATL (+115), Tie (+220), CLB (+230)

Chicago Fire FC vs. Toronto FC, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: CHI (+100), Tie (+275), TOR (+220)

Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: MIN (-115), Tie (+270), POR (+260)

FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: DAL (-110), Tie (+270), LAG (+250)

Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: NSH (-160), Tie (+280), CIN (+400)

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: RSL (+120), Tie (+240), COL (+200)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: SJ (+130), Tie (+240), HOU (+185)

Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: LAFC (-400), Tie (+475), VAN (+850)

Sunday

New England Revolution vs. CF Montreal, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: NE (-275), Tie (+400), MON (+600)

New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: NYC (-140), Tie (+275), ORL (+325)

Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: MIA (+160), Tie (+210), PHI (+170)

DC United vs. New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: DC (+110), Tie (+230), RBNY (+230)

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Odds: SEA (+120), Tie (+240), SKC (+200)

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Concacaf Gold Cup and MLS games this weekend: How to watch on TV, odds

Recommended Stories

  • Men’s Soccer at the Olympics: How to watch, schedule, start time, odds

    The USMNT failed to make the Men's Olympic Soccer tournament again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

  • Sporting KC coach Vermes blasts decision to call back penalty: ‘It’s disrespectful’

    Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes, who was watching his team’s 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes Wednesday night at home on TV, didn’t mince words about a controversial late call.

  • Crabb out (COVID-19), Bourne in for US beach volleyball team

    American beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb is out of the Olympics after four positive COVID-19 tests, and Tri Bourne will take his place as the partner of four-time Olympian Jake Gibb when the competition begins this weekend. Crabb confirmed his withdrawal on Thursday in a statement to The Associated Press, noting that he was vaccinated and tested negative before he left the United States but tested positive when he arrived in Japan. “I’m symptom-free, thankfully, but deeply disappointed to not be able to join Jake on the sand and compete as a member of Team USA,” Crabb said.

  • Czech cyclist Michal Schlegel tests positive for COVID-19 one day ahead of Olympic opening ceremony

    Czech road cyclist Michal Schlegel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be able to participate in Saturday's road race, the Czech Olympic Committee announced in a statement Thursday.What they're saying: Schlegel is "[t]he fourth athlete and the sixth Czech member of the team, who did not avoid a positive test for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics..."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The news comes just one day ahead of the Olympic opening cere

  • The USWNT Isn't Out Yet - Here's How They Could Still Medal Under the Olympic Format

    The US Women's National Team (USWNT) didn't start off the Olympic soccer tournament the way they'd hoped, with a 3-0 loss to Sweden. While for the casual fan that might seem like the end of the road for the reigning World Cup champs, that's far from the case.

  • Seattle draftee Vitek Vanecek thanks Capitals, as teammates bid him farewell

    Vitek Vanecek's teammates will miss the 25-year-old, as he heads to Seattle for the upcoming season.

  • Bureau of Land Management nominee Stone-Manning gets party-line vote amid strong GOP opposition

    The White House's Bureau of Land Management pick could advance to the full Senate after a party-line committee vote Thursday.

  • Biden glad some conservatives now support COVID vaccines

    U.S. President Joe Biden said he was grateful that some conservative TV pundits and Republican leaders were finally urging Americans to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus."Rather than be critical of it, I thank them for it. I think it's a matter of, first of all in truth, I don't know how many of them believe what they were saying. They may have really believed it."Right-wing Fox News commentators such as Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and others have often cast doubt on the vaccines' safety and efficacy, sowing skepticism among the cable network's millions of nightly viewers.One of those singled out by the network hosts was Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine. In a segment on Ingraham's show at the beginning of July, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis derided Dr. Hotez and other health experts who warned this summer could see a spike of new cases among the unvaccinated.Speaking to Reuters, Dr. Hotez said that had Republican officials and conservative pundits heeded his warnings, they might have saved lives. "This is why I predicted it and I've been mocked, especially on Fox News and even the governor of Florida for it. But that, unfortunately, is the reality."But this week the conservative anti-vaccine sentiment may be finally shifting: some Fox hosts - such as Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy - encouraged viewers to protect themselves by getting vaccinated as quickly as possible."Getting the vaccine is important."Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell this week also implored people to do the same, as did Republican House Whip Steve Scalise."I've been vaccinated, many of my colleagues have been vaccinated."Speaking to reporters Wednesday night, Biden appeared relieved that the changing tone from Republicans might save lives.The turnaround among some conservative U.S. figures comes months into a nationwide vaccine rollout that has since slowed. Just under half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths from COVID-19 in the United States have averaged 239 per day over the past week, nearly 48% higher than the week before.At a CNN townhall on Wednesday night, Biden said children under 12 may be eligible for vaccines by August or September.

  • France thrashed by Mexico in Olympic opener as Brazil beat Germany

    France's bid for men's Olympic football glory got off to a nightmare start with a 4-1 defeat by Mexico on Thursday, while Richarlison scored a hat-trick as reigning champions Brazil beat Germany in a six-goal thriller.

  • What was the world like in 1971 when Bucks won first NBA championship?

    What was the world like in 1971 when Bucks won first NBA title?

  • Why Cryptocurrencies Are Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened Cryptocurrencies and related assets were doing a fine job getting over the hump of Hump Day. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, many of the leading cryptos were trading higher; some were even up by double-digit percentages -- take a bow, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), with your 10%-plus rise.

  • Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Popped, but Dogecoin Dropped

    Has Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ever had a better friend that Elon Musk? For months, the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) boss has off-and-on hyped or denigrated the one-time joke cryptocurrency, helping to drive the former sub-$0.01 coin's value past $0.72.

  • Kings free agent Richaun Holmes focused on best situation for family

    Can Kings, free-agent center Richaun Holmes find common ground?

  • Sue Bird learned she'd be Team USA's flag bearer for the Olympics opening ceremony in a surprise speech from her best friend

    Fellow five-time Olympian and four-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi surprised the point guard with the news after a Team USA practice in Tokyo.

  • Sweden's women stun U.S. 3-0 in Tokyo opener

    The world champion U.S. women's soccer team were trounced by Sweden in a 3-0 upset on Wednesday, ending an epic, 30-month winning streak on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics women's soccer tournament.Fifth-ranked Sweden put the pressure on almost immediately with three shots in the first eight minutes, while the four-time Olympic gold medalist U.S. team showed little sign of their 44-game unbeaten run, at one point missing a wide open net at close range in the second half.After the match, star U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe admitted, "We got our asses kicked, didn't we?" adding that she thought her team was nervous and "just doing dumb stuff."The match was personal for Team USA: Sweden knocked the four-time World Cup winners out of the tournament on penalties in the quarter-finals in 2016. But their much hoped-for revenge in front of an empty Tokyo Stadium was not to be.The defeat at the ’16 Rio Games marked the U.S. team's earliest exit in Olympic history, after previously reaching the final of every edition of the Games since 1996, when women's soccer was introduced. The U.S. will face New Zealand next in the group stage, while Sweden will play Australia, both on Saturday.

  • Epic New DUNE Trailer Hints at Disaster for House Atreides

    The latest trailer for Dune is here, and it reveals some of the epic story of Paul Atreides and his family and the danger they face on Arrakis. The post Epic New DUNE Trailer Hints at Disaster for House Atreides appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NBA Finals: Aaron Rodgers, Bucks co-owner, set to get another ring amid Packers trade rumors

    He may not play another down for the Packers, but he's getting his Bucks ring.

  • A $280M handout for baseball? Secret California budget item might juice Oakland project

    The money has stayed under the radar ahead of a pivotal Oakland City Council vote Tuesday on the stadium’s future.

  • Review: ‘Snake Eyes’ doesn’t play its cards right

    Henry Golding has undeniable screen presence. It’s also not surprising that the industry would capitalize on his breakthrough moment and come knocking with some piece of Intellectual Property for him to star in. Golding is simply not the right actor for the part.

  • Father Time has caught up with Ian Kinsler, but he's ready for baseball closure with Israel's Olympic team

    Kinsler admits his body is hurting, but the chance to help grow the sport in Israel proved too good to pass up.