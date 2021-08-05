MLS names D.C. United manager Hernan Losada Coach of the Week

D.C. United manager Hernan Losada named MLS Coach of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Major League Soccer named D.C. United manager Hernan Losada as the Coach of the Week on Thursday in its weekly Team of the Week selection.

Transitioning from the Ben Olsen era, Losada had a tough task on his hand to get more out of an underperforming squad in 2020. Now, he has his first individual honor for leading D.C. United to a win and a draw away at a couple tough Eastern Conference foes.

A hard-earned draw down a man against FC Cincinnati and an important 4-2 victory against Columbus saw D.C. United jump from out of the playoff picture in eighth to sixth in the East standings, leapfrogging the defending champion Crew in the process.

Losada's 3-4-3 formation helped forward Yordy Reyna, who was also named in the MLS Team of the Week for Week 17, come out of his shell with his first two goals for United. Striker Ola Kamara made a spot on the bench after notching a brace himself.

Coming from playing and coaching in Belgium's second division, the Argentine manager has done well to find the balance of grinding out results during this recent stretch while continuing to shape his blueprint for the club's style of play moving forward.

The win was Losada's seventh MLS win at the helm, a stark contrast from the two wins under Olsen at this point last season.