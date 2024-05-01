Apple TV Offers MLS Season Pass for 30% Off For the Rest of the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2024 Major League Soccer season is in full swing, while fans can enjoy an impressive discount to watch the rest of the season (including playoffs and the MLS Cup championship match) — thanks to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

More from Variety

Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass is now $69/Season, or 30% off its regular price. In addition, if you’re already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get MLS Season Pass for $59/Season — a 25% savings. The MLS Season Pass offers all matches, while traditional cable channels — such as Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes — also broadcasts select matches throughout the season.

GET: MLS SEASON PASS ON APPLE TV

Not a subscriber? You can sign up for a seven-day free trial to watch hit Apple TV+ originals, including “Messi Meets America,” “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” “For All Mankind,” “Severance,” “Long Way Up” and much more. Afterwards, you can either cancel, or keep watching for $9.99/Month.

Now into the league’s 29th season of play, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC sits at the top of the league during the soccer icon’s first full season with the team.

GET: MLS SEASON PASS ON APPLE TV

The best way to watch the MLS 2024 season is to purchase MLS Season Pass, available on Apple TV for $69/Season. Every match for the rest of the season streams live (including preseason matches, the Leagues Cup and MLS Next matches) with no blackouts. The streaming service also comes with full-match replays, expert analysis, Spanish-language coverage and more.

Without MLS Season Pass, you can still catch select matches on traditional cable channels on Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes. Cord-cutters can access both of these networks on live TV streaming platforms such as Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Sign up for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV below:

GET: MLS SEASON PASS ON APPLE TV

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.