MLS Cup Playoffs live tracker: LAFC host Houston Dynamo for chance at 2nd straight final
LAFC has two matches to go in its bid to become the first repeat MLS champions in more than a decade.
The defending champions are hosting the Houston Dynamo on Saturday in the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference final, with a trip to the final to face the Columbus Crew on the line. The Crew punched their ticket earlier in the day with a comeback win over FC Cincinnati.
It hasn't been the easiest season for LAFC, but they have once again caught fire when it counts. Led by MLS scoring champion Dennis Bouanga, the team has lost only once since Sept. 9. It swept the Vancouver Whitecaps in Round One, then eked out a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in the conference semifinals.
The Dynamo are entering the match on their hot streak, having lost only once in MLS play since July 12. Currently playing in their first playoffs since 2017, Houston had both Round One matches against Real Salt Lake go to a shootout, then beat Sporting KC in the next round.
LAFC enters the match as a -135 favorite at BetMGM.
Nervy — and complicated — moment for the Dynamo: Carlos Vela runs behind the Houston defense, and latches onto a long ball. Goalkeeper Steve Clark races off his line, and seems to take out Vela — a sure-fire yellow card and possible red on first look.
But we never got a call. Instead, we got an offside flag that annulled everything.
One replay seemed to show that Vela might have been in his own half when the ball was released, but... no VAR review.
Excellent defending from Houston center back Erik Sviatchenko just now.
Denis Bouanga picked up the ball wide left and ran at him. BMO Stadium rose to its collective feet. But Sviatchenko stood up Bouanga and snuffed out the attack.
Still 0-0.
Lively start. LAFC, as expected, playing a much different game than they did last Saturday in Seattle. Open and dangerous.
(Carlos Vela had the ball in the back of the net, but celebrations were cut short immediately by the offside flag.)
The winner of tonight's match will go on to face the Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup final after their incredible comeback victory over this season's Supporter Shield winners FC Cincinnati earlier this evening. Read about it here:
MLS Cup Playoffs: Columbus Crew stun Cincinnati with wild comeback in Eastern Conference final
Yahoo SportsThe Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.