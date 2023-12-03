MLS Cup Playoffs live tracker: FC Cincinnati leads Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference final

Dec 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza (9) reacts after the goal scored by forward Brandon Vazquez (19) in the match against the Columbus Crew in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs have reached their final four. They have, perhaps, been short on goals and star power, but they've delivered two intriguing semifinal matchups. In the East, FC Cincinnati leads the Columbus Crew 2-0 at halftime (live on Apple TV). In the West, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, LAFC welcomes the Houston Dynamo to Los Angeles.

The Eastern Conference match, a battle for Ohio, was prefaced by controversy. First there was Cincinnati's goal in the conference semis last Saturday. Then there was the suspension of MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga, who will miss the remainder of the playoffs after entering the referees' locker room following a first-round win over the New York Red Bulls.

The first half, though, was defined by two moments. First, Cincy's strikers pounced on an early Crew mistake. Aaron Boupendza crossed to Brandon Vazquez. Vazquez did what he does best, and gave the hosts a 14th-minute lead.

That man Brandon Vazquez. 🤌



A clinical finish to open the scoring for @fccincinnati!#AllForCincy // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ZMEGYBygBY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 2, 2023

Then, right before halftime, Lucho Acosta snuck a cross-shot past Crew keeper Patrick Schulte, and in off the far post.

Columbus had most of the ball through 45 minutes. But it went into halftime with a two-goal deficit to erase.

Out west, later on Saturday night, LAFC is the defending champ and, according to some underlying numbers, the league's best team once again. It survived a Seattle onslaught last weekend, but it should seize control of Saturday's conference final. Houston has been on fire since the July-August Leagues Cup break, but doesn't quite have the firepower that its hosts do.

We'll also be following, covering and analyzing both games below. Join us. — Henry Bushnell