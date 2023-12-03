MLS Cup Playoffs live tracker: FC Cincinnati leads Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference final
The 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs have reached their final four. They have, perhaps, been short on goals and star power, but they've delivered two intriguing semifinal matchups. In the East, FC Cincinnati leads the Columbus Crew 2-0 at halftime (live on Apple TV). In the West, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, LAFC welcomes the Houston Dynamo to Los Angeles.
The Eastern Conference match, a battle for Ohio, was prefaced by controversy. First there was Cincinnati's goal in the conference semis last Saturday. Then there was the suspension of MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga, who will miss the remainder of the playoffs after entering the referees' locker room following a first-round win over the New York Red Bulls.
The first half, though, was defined by two moments. First, Cincy's strikers pounced on an early Crew mistake. Aaron Boupendza crossed to Brandon Vazquez. Vazquez did what he does best, and gave the hosts a 14th-minute lead.
Then, right before halftime, Lucho Acosta snuck a cross-shot past Crew keeper Patrick Schulte, and in off the far post.
Columbus had most of the ball through 45 minutes. But it went into halftime with a two-goal deficit to erase.
Out west, later on Saturday night, LAFC is the defending champ and, according to some underlying numbers, the league's best team once again. It survived a Seattle onslaught last weekend, but it should seize control of Saturday's conference final. Houston has been on fire since the July-August Leagues Cup break, but doesn't quite have the firepower that its hosts do.
We'll also be following, covering and analyzing both games below. Join us. — Henry Bushnell
An incredibly deflating end to the half for the Crew. They were in an OK place, playing their game, probing for an equalizer. Now they're in a real hole, and need to chase the game. They'll have to leave themselves susceptible to counters.
They very well could find two goals. But Cincy could find two more as well.
Second half about to get underway.
A penalty shout for Columbus. The Crew bench is going bonkers. Correctly waved away by referee Allen Chapman, though. It was a coming together between Yuya Kubo and Diego Rossi. Both had a right to the ball. No VAR review.
If that early goal turns out to be the defining one, there'll be a lot of talk in Columbus about Wilfried Nancy's decision to start Mo Farsi at right wing back over Julian Gressel. (The talk has already begun on the Apple TV broadcast.)
Hindsight, of course, is 20/20. And Farsi has been fine outside of one moment. But that one moment was critical: he flubbed a pass in his own defensive third; one touch later, the ball was on Brandon Vazquez's foot; and a couple second later, it was in the back of the net.
Columbus has been decent ever since. But games like this one are so often won and lost in moments, not on the balance of play over 90 minutes.
Brandon Vazquez has been one of the most lethal poachers in MLS for two full seasons now.
Cincy pounces on a Columbus mistake, and punishes it with a few touches. That, precisely, is why they're the Supporters' Shield winners.
Columbus, technically, is the underdog here. But expect them to have more of the ball, more final-third penetration, etc. — much like we've seen over the first five minutes.