MLS Cup Playoffs live tracker: Columbus Crew stun Cincinnati with late comeback, will host MLS Cup
FC Cincinnati was 30 minutes from a landmark MLS Cup final when the Columbus Crew comeback began.
Cincy was cruising, up 2-0 in Saturday's Eastern Conference final, entering dreamland at home. But two late Columbus goals, created by two crucial substitutes, put those dreams on hold. And a third in extra time, scored by supersub Christian Ramirez, sent the Crew back to MLS Cup.
COLUMBUS ON TOP!
Another team move. Another extra time finish from Christian Ramirez. Incredible.#Crew96 // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/iVXSLcGI2t
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 3, 2023
They were down 2-0 and the game was fizzling out when head coach Wilfried Nancy introduced Ramirez and Julian Gressel. With 15 minutes remaining, Gressel curled a cross toward Ramirez, and a clumsy own goal cut Cincinnati's lead in half.
Ten minutes after that, Gressel again crossed toward Ramirez. This time, the 32-year-old forward clipped a clever, delicate pass into the penalty box, where Cucho Hernandez and Diego Rossi combined to bring Columbus level.
LEVEL IN CINCINNATI 🤯
That's some quality team ball from @ColumbusCrew.#Crew96 // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HogSwad7BS
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 3, 2023
Cucho then set up Ramirez with five minutes remaining in an extra time period that Columbus dominated.
The Crew will host either LAFC or the Houston Dynamo — the two contestants in Saturday's Western Conference final (9:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV) — with a title on the line next Saturday.
A blow-by-blow recap, replete with highlights and analysis, is below. — Henry Bushnell
3-2 Columbus! What a team goal!
More Columbus pressure, including an acrobatic Christian Ramirez volley.
More Cincinnati escapes.
Seven minutes of the 120 to go.
Cincy survives a Columbus barrage, and gets to halftime of extra time at 2-2.
15 more minutes to go.
Oh man. A (superficially) glorious chance for Columbus.
Cucho Hernandez darts to meet a Gressel corner. His header spins to Malte Amundsen at the back post, all alone. But Amundsen can't quite get the right body part on the ball, and it sails over the bar.
Much tougher than it initially looked — especially for a defender.
Columbus is all over Cincy now. More quality, more energy, more cohesion.
Crowd still very much in it, but if you had to pick a winner right now, it'd be the visitors.
(Lucho Acosta looks gassed.)
Heading to extra time. What a game.
Another right-sided cross from Gressel.
Another contribution from Ramirez.
Nancy's subs have definitively changed the game.
Three minutes plus stoppage time remaining in regulation.