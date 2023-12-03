MLS Cup Playoffs live tracker: Columbus Crew stun Cincinnati with late comeback, will host MLS Cup

Dec 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) battles for the ball against Columbus Crew defender Rudy Camacho (4) during the second half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati was 30 minutes from a landmark MLS Cup final when the Columbus Crew comeback began.

Cincy was cruising, up 2-0 in Saturday's Eastern Conference final, entering dreamland at home. But two late Columbus goals, created by two crucial substitutes, put those dreams on hold. And a third in extra time, scored by supersub Christian Ramirez, sent the Crew back to MLS Cup.

COLUMBUS ON TOP!



Another team move. Another extra time finish from Christian Ramirez. Incredible.#Crew96 // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/iVXSLcGI2t — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 3, 2023

They were down 2-0 and the game was fizzling out when head coach Wilfried Nancy introduced Ramirez and Julian Gressel. With 15 minutes remaining, Gressel curled a cross toward Ramirez, and a clumsy own goal cut Cincinnati's lead in half.

Ten minutes after that, Gressel again crossed toward Ramirez. This time, the 32-year-old forward clipped a clever, delicate pass into the penalty box, where Cucho Hernandez and Diego Rossi combined to bring Columbus level.

Cucho then set up Ramirez with five minutes remaining in an extra time period that Columbus dominated.

The Crew will host either LAFC or the Houston Dynamo — the two contestants in Saturday's Western Conference final (9:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV) — with a title on the line next Saturday.

A blow-by-blow recap, replete with highlights and analysis, is below. — Henry Bushnell