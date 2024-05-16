MLS: Breaking down Luciano Acosta and FC Cincinnati's 2024 player salaries

Keeping FC Cincinnati a viable contender for championships for the third year running has a price tag. The latest reveal of Major League Soccer salary information Thursday by the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) shed light on how much contention is costing FC Cincinnati in terms of building out the 2024 roster.

A year after claiming to the 2023 Supporters' Shield, FC Cincinnati is so far on an 8-2-3 record and one point out of the lead for the 2024 Shield. The club is seeking a third consecutive postseason berth, and it had to restock on-the-fly leading up to and during this season.

The reveal of salary information puts into perspective how FC Cincinnati's front office spent its money in order to maneuver through those challenges. Salary data was released for all teams, showing the wide spectrum of player earnings ranging from league-minimum earners all the way up to Lional Messi's $12 million base salary and his total compensation of more than $20 million.

Luciano Acosta was his dominant self Wednesday night, assisting on FC Cincinnati's lone goal in its 1-0 victory over Atlanta United at TQL Stadium.

What FC Cincinnati's salary information means

Before we dissect FC Cincinnati's personnel expenditures, it's important to introduce this caveat: What MLSPA revealed Thursday was a dump of raw numbers with very little context. FC Cincinnati's roster profile, which was released separately in recent weeks, is a kind of companion piece to the salary data. Together, the two sets of information offer a more complete into the complicated world of building out an MLS roster. We include some of the roster designations for each player below.

MLS is a salary cap league and, for 2024, FC Cincinnati has so far fit the players it needed within a total salary budget of $5,470,000. That's up from the 2023 salary cap of $5,210,000, which is a modest increase for general managers like FCC's Chris Albright to work with (some new player-acquisition rules are on the way and should be implemented for the summer transfer window).

Luciano Acosta is FC Cincinnati's designated player and has a base salary of $2,960,000 with total compensation at $4,216,413. Acosta is one of six FCC players who make more than $1 million.

As always, GM's and owners must navigate the marketplaces for General Allocation Money, or "GAM," and Targeted Allocation Money, or "TAM." Both of these currencies, along with other player-acquisition mechanisms, exists to help make the most of the salary cup.

FC Cincinnati has six million-dollar earners, including captain and top-paid Luciano Acosta with a salary of nearly $3 million and a total compensation package exceeding $4 million as part of the contract extension he signed in 2023. Those figures have Acosta closer to peers in the class of Most Valuable Player winners and candidates such as Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar ($3.8 million base salary; $5,211,667 total compensation) and New England Revolution's Carles Gil ($4 million base salary; $4,452,083 total compensation).

The initial salary information provided did not include newcomer Kevin Kelsy, who is on-loan at FC Cincinnati with a loan fee being paid to his parent club, Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Newcomer Kevin Kelsy is on-loan at FC Cincinnati with a loan fee being paid to his parent club, Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, so he doesn't appear on the salary list.

FC Cincinnati's 2024 player salaries

Players listed in the order provided by MLSPA.

Format: Player name in bold (roster designation) - base salary; total compensation.

Yamil Asad (supplemental roster): $89,716; $89,716.

Marco Angulo (unavailable: on-loan): $350,000; $398,000.

Pavel Bucha (senior roster, TAM player): $450,000; $498,782.

Luca Orellano (senior roster, TAM player): $89,716; $89,716.

Alvaro Barreal (unavailable: on-loan): $690,000; $909,297.

Obinna Nwobodo (senior roster, designated player): $1,310,000; $1,444,400.

Stiven Jimenez (supplemental roster, homegrown player): $89,716; $89,716.

Paul Walters (unavailable: on-loan): $71,401; $79,368.

Gerardo Valenzuela (supplemental roster, homegrown player): $71,401; $79,368.

Quimi Ordonez (unavailable: on-loan): $89,716; $93,253.

Joey Akpunonu (unavailable: on-loan): $71,401; $73,901.

Yuya Kubo (senior roster, TAM player): $1,364,000; $1,479,750.

Sergio Santos (senior roster, TAM player): $800,000; $915,625.

Miles Robinson (senior roster, TAM player): $1,431,820; $1,578,580.

Matt Miazga (senior roster, TAM player): $1,525,000; $1,525,000.

DeAndre Yedlin (senior roster, TAM player): $850,000; $898,750.

Corey Baird (senior roster, TAM player): $644,319; $712,026.

Luciano Acosta (designated player): $2,960,000; $4,216,413.

Aaron Boupendza (designated player): $1,352,000; $1,759,600.

Roman Celentano (senior roster): $425,000; $474,000.

Nick Hagglund (senior roster): $89,716; $103,237.

Malik Pinto (supplemental roster): $71,401; $71,401.

London Aghedo (supplemental roster): $71,401; $71,401.

Kipp Keller (supplemental roster): $89,716; $99,716.

Isaiah Foster (senior roster): $89,716; $94,095.

Ian Murphy (senior roster): $89,716; $91,966.

Evan Louro (senior roster): $89,716; $94,716.

Bret Halsey (supplemental roster): $89,716; $98,466.

Alvas Powell (senior roster): $250,000; $294,500.

Alec Kann (senior roster): $250,000; $270,833.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: MLS: Breaking down FC Cincinnati's 2024 player salaries