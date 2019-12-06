MLS announces home openers for 2020 season

Los Angeles (AFP) - David Beckham's Inter Miami will launch its inaugural Major League Soccer season on March 1 at Los Angeles FC, MLS said Thursday in announcing the opening home games for all 26 clubs.

Former England captain Beckham's six-year quest to launch an MLS club in Miami will become a reality when Inter Miami kick off next year.

The club is one of two expansion outfits set to join the league in 2020 along with Nashville SC, which will host 2018 MLS Cup champions Atlanta United on opening day on February 29.

MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders open the season hosting the Chicago Fire on March 1.

A few weeks later Chicago play their home opener at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago, where they are returning after years playing in the suburbs.

Miami will make their home debut against Beckham's former MLS team Los Angeles Galaxy on March 14 in the new 19,000-seat stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The team is expected to play their first two MLS seasons in Fort Lauderdale before moving into a Miami venue.