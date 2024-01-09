MLK Dream Jam basketball showcase at Terry Sanford pits top public vs. private programs

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend will be jam-packed with a two-day basketball showcase.

Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 13, Terry Sanford High School will host the 2024 MLK Dream Jam that will feature some of the best teams and basketball talent across the Fayetteville area and will conclude on Jan. 15.

Here's the 2024 MLK Dream Jam schedule that highlights the public school versus private school showcase.

Saturday, Jan. 13

11:30 A.M. - South View vs. Cape Fear Christian Academy (girls)

1 P.M. - Pine Forest vs. Freedom Christian Academy

2:30 P.M. - Pine Forest vs. Riverside Christian Academy (girls)

4 P.M. - Overhills vs. Berean Baptist Academy

5:30 P.M. - Richmond County vs. Trinity Christian (girls)

7 P.M. - Terry Sanford vs. Northwood Temple Academy

Monday, Jan. 15

Noon - Gray's Creek vs. Fayetteville Christian

2 P.M. - E.E. Smith vs. Harrells Christian Academy

3:30 P.M. - South View vs. New Life Christian Academy

5:30 P.M. - Terry Sanford vs. Grace Christian (girls)

7 P.M. - Westover vs. Trinity Christian

