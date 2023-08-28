Mlckovsky surpasses 1,000 career assists at Lakeside

Aug. 28—As a setter in volleyball, Andi Mlckovsky is involved in every play on the court.

"It's like I'm the quarterback of the team, and I love having a big role within my team," the Lakeside senior said. "Giving everybody the chance to show their skills is really what motivates me."

Mlckovsky has been assisting her teammates a lot over the years.

She surpassed the 1,000-career plateau in assists during the season opener recently against South.

"Reaching 1,000 assists was a big goal for me," Mlckovsky said. "I knew I could accomplish that goal, but I couldn't have done it without last year's seniors — Chris [Rodriguez] and Halle [Chase].

"They were a huge part of my success. Without them and my entire offense the past two years, it would have not been possible."

Mlckovsky knew she was close to the plateau.

"When coach [Justin] Sanford awarded me with the single-season assist record at our banquet last season, he told me I was only four away from hitting 1,000," she said. "From that point on, I knew I just had to keep working so I could accomplish that milestone."

Mlckovsky has had plenty of mentors over the years, including Jeylo Rodriguez, Chris' sister, and Sidney Griffith.

Sanford is proud of Mlckovsky's accomplishment.

"She plays wtih a ton of heart and gives everything she has for her teammates," he said.

The Rodriguez sisters are playing volleyball at Heidelberg, and Griffith is entering her junior season on the University of Toledo softball team.

"I learned a ton from Sidney and Chris and Jeylo over the years," Mlckovsky said. "I was only a freshman when Sidney and Jeylo were there, but I watched them every single game and looked up to them ever since."

Griffith holds the school record for career assists with 1,182. Chris gained more than 1,000 career kills and digs and Jeylo broke the 1,000-career mark in digs.

"I watched Sidney's setting decisions, alongside her, Jeylo's and Chris' defense ... that really helped me and motivated me to continue moving forward in advancing my skills, regardless of what I position was I was playing," Mlckovsky said. "Their mental toughness was admirable as well."

Mlckovsky said her goals are to elevate her game even more this season.

"I want to continue to be a leader and set an example for the younger girls," she said. "Being mentally strong is also something I've been working really hard on in the offseason.

Last season, the Dragons won the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division, and reached the Division I district tournament in the postseason.

Mlckovsky has thoughts of playing collegiately.

"I think it would be an amazing opportunity," she said. "I may start reaching out to schools and seeing what I can do from there. I'm looking to study political science and public advocacy."

In the meantime, she will look to close out her senior season on a positive note.

"I'm looking to break the the record for career assists, which was set by Sidney her senior year." Mlckovsky said.