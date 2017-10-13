How MLB's video replay totally screwed the Washington Nationals

A great number of things went wrong for the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, leading to another early playoff exit and another disappointing outcome in a do-or-die postseason game.

There was Max Scherzer’s implosion. There was Jayson Werth sliding right past a line drive in left field. There were 13 runners left on base and three innings from starter Gio Gonzalez, and other weird plays of the dropped-third-strike and hit-by-pitch variety.

Then there was Jose Lobaton and his eighth-inning rally-killing pick-off from first base. It effectively ended the Nats’ late-inning threat and handed the momentum right back to the Chicago Cubs.

And the Nationals totally got screwed by replay.

Michael A. Taylor had just singled to make the score 9-8 in the eighth, then Lobaton singled to move Taylor up and put runners at first and second with two outs. A base hit and the Nats might have tied this wacky back-and-forth game and maybe even been on a plane to the NLCS in Los Angeles. Instead, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras caught Lobaton slipping and back-picked him at first base.

Lobaton got back safely, but lost contact with the base ever so briefly while Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo kept the tag on. Lobaton was initially ruled safe on the field, but the Cubs challenged and he was called out after a video review. Third out. Inning over. Rally over. Game soon to be over.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo picks off Washington Nationals’ Jose Lobaton in Game 5 of baseball’s National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs. (AP) More

It was tough to swallow. First off, the replay itself was tough to sort out since one camera angle couldn’t capture both the glove and Lobaton’s foot on the bag. Did he lose contact with the bag? Yes, it sure looked like it. Did replay eventually make the right call? Probably