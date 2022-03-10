Breaking News:

Baseball is back! League, players have labor deal that will allow for 162-game season

MLB's top 30 free agents: Carlos Correa, Trevor Story still available as lockout comes to an end

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Texas Rangers
    Texas Rangers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trevor Story
    Trevor Story
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carlos Correa
    Carlos Correa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Freddie Freeman
    Freddie Freeman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Michael Conforto
    Michael Conforto
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Castellanos
    Nick Castellanos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Now that Major League Baseball's 2021-22 lockout has come to an end, teams will be allowed to sign big-league free agents and there could be a flurry of moves in the days to come with plenty of big names still available.

Star shortstops Carlos Correa and Trevor Story will both be looking to sign big-money deals, following in the footsteps of Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and Marcus Semien (7 years, $175 million), both of whom signed with the Texas Rangers before the lockout began.

While it was widely assumed when the offseason began that 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman would return to the Atlanta Braves, other suitors may have entered the picture over the past few months. Other sluggers available include Nick Castellanos, Kris Bryant, Michael Conforto, Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo.

The pitching market is a bit thinner, with Robbie Ray (Mariners), Max Scherzer (Mets), Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) and Marcus Stroman (Cubs) having found already new teams. Left-handed starters Clayton Kershaw and Carlos Rodon are available, while longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen would be a top option for a team looking to solidify its bullpen.

Rankings taken from USA TODAY Sports' original free agent list.

Carlos Correa debuted with the Astros in 2015.
Carlos Correa debuted with the Astros in 2015.

1. Carlos Correa, SS, Astros

2. Trevor Story, SS, Rockies

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves

4. Nick Castellanos, OF, Reds

5. Kris Bryant, 3B/OF, Giants

6. Michael Conforto, OF, Mets

7. Kyle Schwarber, OF/1B, Red Sox

8. Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Yankees

9. Kenley Jansen, RHP, Dodgers

10. Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Dodgers

11. Carlos Rodon, LHP, White Sox

12. Nelson Cruz, DH, Rays

13. Andrew Chafin, LHP, Athletics

14. Seiya Suzuki, OF, Hiroshima Carp

15. Zack Greinke, RHP, Astros

16. Collin McHugh, RHP, Rays

17. Danny Duffy, LHP, Dodgers

18. Andrew McCutchen, OF, Phillies

19. Eddie Rosario, OF, Braves

20. Ryan Tepera, RHP, White Sox

21. Tommy Pham, OF, Padres

22. Jonathan Villar, INF, Mets

23. Jose Iglesias, SS, Red Sox

24. Odubel Herrera, OF, PHillies

25. Yusei Kikuchi, LHP, Mariners

26. Joe Kelly, RHP, Dodgers

27. Kevin Pillar, OF, Mets

28. Michael Pineda, RHP, Twins

29. Tyler Anderson, LHP, Mariners

30. Jorge Soler, OF, Braves

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB top free agents 2022: 30 best remaining players with lockout over

Recommended Stories