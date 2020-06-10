How MLB's seven most recent No. 2 overall draft picks have fared

The second overall pick in any draft is an envious spot to be in, in that unless there is a generational talent atop the class, you can still have a great choice of players to choose from.

That's exactly the spot the Orioles are in in this year's draft. With Spencer Torkelson widely expected to be the first overall pick, the Orioles are left with a still-talented host of players that could go second overall. Austin Martin seems to be the leader in the clubhouse to be the next Oriole.

Should the college infielder join the Orioles, he'll join a talented cast of collegiate infielders to be selected second overall in the last decade.

While whomever the Orioles pick might not turn out to be of that caliber, here's a look at the last seven second overall picks:

2019: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals

The Orioles, by all intents and purposes, chose Adley Rutschman over Witt last season.

A high school shortstop out of Texas, Witt played 37 games for the Royals rookie team in the Arizona League where he batted .262 and had an on-base percentage of .317. He'll turn 20 years old in less than a week, so it's still a bit early to judge whether or not Witt was the right choice or not.

2018: Joey Bart, C, San Francisco Giants

Bart, one of the only catches selected in the top five this millennium, has reached as high as double-A ball for the San Jose Giants. There, he slashed .316/.368/.544 with four home runs in 22 games.

He spent the majority of 2019, though, in Advanced A and played 57 games. There, he slashed .265/.315/.479 and had 12 home runs in 57 games.

According to MLB.com, Bart is the 14th ranked prospect in all of baseball, the second-highest catcher on the list behind Adley Rutschman. But again, like Witt, it's still a bit early to judge Bart's impact on the Giants.

Story continues

2017: Hunter Greene, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

The second high school pitcher on this list, Green's triple-digit fastball drew rave reviews from scouts and media alike, as the right-hander from Sherman Oaks, California, found himself the second selection of the Reds. Tommy John surgery, however, ended his 2019 season before it began.

Greene played just one full season in the Reds' minor league system, where he pitched for the Dayton Dragons in Class A. There, he threw in 18 games and 68 ⅓ innings and posted a 4.95 ERA with a 1.349 WHIP.

Currently, Greene ranks 53rd in MLB.com's top 100 prospects pool, though he would no doubt be higher if he were healthy. His ETA to the major league is 2022.

RELATED: FIVE PROSPECTS THAT COULD GO SECOND OVERALL TO THE ORIOLES IN MLB DRAFT

2016: Nick Senzel, 3B, Cincinnati Reds

Senzel is the first one on the list to make the big league.

A standout at Tennessee, he rose through the minor leagues in just three seasons and joined the Reds last season. He spent 2016 in Class A, 2017 in Class AA and Class A Advanced and 2018 in Class AAA before making the jump to Cincinnati.

He slashed .256/.315/.427 with 12 home runs, 30 walks and 101 strikeouts in 104 games with the Reds, but served as the team's centerfielder for 96 games. In that way, he could be similar to Martin, the projected second overall pick for the Orioles in 2020.

His WAR was just 0.6, but Senzel showed promise in his first season as a big leaguer.

2015: Alex Bregman, SS, Houston Astros

Bregman, one of the selections that Mike Elias helped make in Houston, is the clear gold standard here for what the Orioles want out of their second overall pick.

He flew through the minors and spent just two seasons there before joining the Astros in 2016. He became a full time player for them in 2017 and has played 155, 157 and 156 games in the last three seasons, respectively.

For his career, he's batted .286 with 99 home runs and was named to the All-Star game twice. He was worth 9.1 WAR last season and has been worth 22.4 for his entire career.

If the Orioles' second overall pick turns out like Bregman, they'll be jumping for joy.

2014: Tyler Kolek, RHP, Miami Marlins

It's fair to classify Kolek, another high school pitcher, as a bust.

He hasn't pitched above Class A in his four full seasons as a minor leaguer - he missed the 2016 season due to an injury. He's still only 24 years old, but the odds of Kolek turning into a productive major league player at this point in his career are not good right now.

That's the danger with high school pitchers, as an injury or simple lack of production can be tough to predict not from the collegiate level.

2013: Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs

The Astros didn't get this one right, as they chose pitcher Mark Appel and let Bryant slide to the Cubs.

Bryant has been an MVP, Rookie of the Year and a three-time All-Star, as well as a World Series champion. He's a career .284 hitter and has been worth a career 23.9 WAR.

He's spent his career playing all over the field, as he played in the outfield, third base, and a handful of games at first base in his career.

Bryant flew through the minor leagues and made his debut on April 17, 2015, just under two years after his debut.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE ORIOLES NEWS:

How MLB's seven most recent No. 2 overall draft picks have fared originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington