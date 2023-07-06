MLB's Home Run Derby field is set, featuring Julio Rodríguez vs. Pete Alonso rematch in Seattle

MLB's Home Run Derby field is set.

It will feature a rematch of last year's sizzling contest between two-time champion Pete Alonso and second-year Seattle Mariners sensation Julio Rodríguez. The pair will square off in the first round of Monday's Derby, with Alonso as the No. 2 seed and Rodríguez as the No. 7 seed.

Rodríguez spoiled Alonso's bid at a Derby three-peat last year on his way to a final-round showdown with winner Juan Soto. This time around, Alonso has the chance to play spoiler as Rodríguez looks to win the contest in front of his home fans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here's how the bracket shakes out, with Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert slotted in as the No. 1 seed. He and Alonso are tied for third in MLB with 25 home runs each as of Wednesday. Shohei Ohtani (31 home runs) and Matt Olson (28 home runs) aren't participating in the Derby.

No. 1 Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox (25 home runs) vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles (11 home runs)

No. 2 Pete Alonso, New York Mets (25 home runs) vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners (13 home runs)

No. 3 Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (23 home runs) vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (13 home runs)

Advertisement

No. 4 Adolis García, Texas Rangers (21 home runs) vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays (16 home runs)

Julio Rodríguez will compete in the Home Run Derby in front of his home crowd in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

What are the Home Run Derby rules?

The bracket is static. There will be no re-seeding in the event of upsets. The winner between Nos. 1 and 8 will face the 4-5 winner, and the 2-7 winner will face the 3-6 winner in the second round until a final matchup is set.

In the first two rounds, hitters will have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can, with the loser of each matchup eliminated. The final round will last two minutes per player, and players will be granted a 45-second timeout in each round.

Advertisement

Batters will receive an additional 30 seconds of bonus time at the end of each round with two home runs of at least 440 feet. In the event of a tie, batters will compete in a 60-second swing-off.

The Derby will take place at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.