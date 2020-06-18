MLBPA makes a counteroffer for 70 games, owners reportedly “livid”

Craig Calcaterra
NBC Sports

The Major League Baseball Players Association has sent a counteroffer to Major League Baseball for a season of around 70 games. This comes on the heels of reports yesterday that Rob Manfred offered the players a 60 game season. The big move though is that Manfred, it seems, has finally agreed that any deal would involve prorated pay. Which turns this all into a haggling session over games as opposed to a fundamental difference in approach.

Here’s Tony Clark’s statement on the offer:


And here’s how it’s, reportedly, being received by the owners:


So there’s that.

My view: Being OK with 60 games but being “livid” about 70 games says absolutely nothing about the relative quality of the proposals but a whole hell of a lot about your contempt for the idea of compromise or respectful engagement with the other side.

