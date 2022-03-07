MLBPA makes new proposal Sunday, but MLB cites 'deadlock' in negotiations

Rob Manfred Dan Halem Bruce Meyer treated art 2022

On Sunday afternoon in midtown Manhattan, the baseball season felt further away than ever.

Five days after cutting off talks in Jupiter, Fla., MLB and the Players Associations reconvened at the PA headquarters in New York.

MLB lead negotiator Dan Halem and his contingent arrived a few minutes before noon and left just after 1:30 p.m. The session ended with a brief one-on-one meeting between Halem and Bruce Meyer, his counterpart at the PA.

The union proposal, which was a response to the dead-on-arrival MLB proposal that ended talks in Florida on Tuesday, contained the following details:

-- A minimum salary of $725,0000 with increases each year

-- Luxury tax (CBT) thresholds of $238 million, $244 million, $256 million, and $263 million over the next five years

-- A rejection of the international draft that MLB proposes

-- A bonus pool for pre-arbitration players of $80 million, down from $85 million in its previous offer

-- The PA indicated it would agree to on-field changes such as a pitch clock and larger bases (but not so-called “robo umps”) in a 45-day period if a joint committee recommended them

-- A six-team draft lottery as an anti-tanking measure

-- 12-team expanded postseason



Rob Manfred

The minimum salary and CBT thresholds were unchanged from the union’s previous proposal. The latter in particular has emerged as a major sticking point in talks.

MLB’s final offer on Tuesday -- which four owners opposed as too generous -- was for a $220 million threshold; the players do not intend to accept a number below $230 million.

“We were hoping to see some movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility and get a deal done quickly,” MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said of the proposal.

“The Players Association chose to come back to us with a proposal that was worse than Monday night and was not designed to move the process forward. On some issues, they even went backwards. Simply put, we are deadlocked. We will try to figure out how to respond, but nothing in this proposal makes it easy.”

The PA points to concessions made throughout the process, including giving up on an expansion of the “Super Two” status for arbitration-eligible players, certain non-monetary CBT penalties, ideas for re-imaging the amateur draft, expanding the postseason from 10 teams and wearing patches and decals on uniforms.

The league believes that it has moved toward the players on minimum salary and CBT penalties, among other areas.

At the end of the meeting, the PA suggested another session on Monday. MLB was still planning its response and path forward.