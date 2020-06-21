MLBPA to delay vote on MLB's proposal as it gathers more info on health protocols

The MLB Players Association will delay its decision on MLB's latest proposal for the 2020 season as players seek more information about health protocols, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reports.

The players will delay taking a vote on #MLB's 60-game proposal for several days while gathering information on the safety and health protocols in light of all spring training camps being shut down because of the rash of COVID-19 positive tests. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 20, 2020

The choice to delay the answer to the league's latest proposal comes after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases around the sports world. After players and personnel in the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays organization were revealed to have tested positive on Friday, MLB is reportedly closing all spring training sites.

Arizona and Florida, the two homes to spring training facilities, have seen spikes in positive cases as of late.

Players will now hold off on negotiations for the 2020 season as they seek more information about what health protocols will be put in place to deal with the virus amid the pandemic. The proposal that the league is waiting for an answer on involves a 60-game season, among other stipulations.

The 60-game proposal was shared with the players earlier in the week and quickly rejected. The MLBPA countered with a 70-game plan of action, which was then denied by the league. MLB has since stated that they will not propose a new plan and will not entertain anything over 60 games.

Therefore, the players now must choose between accepting that offer or look to commissioner Rob Manfred to enforce a shortened season that was agreed upon in March.

As both sides have got caught up in fierce negotiations, the players' decision to examine the health and safety of the league brings up the question as to whether or not the current situation allows for baseball to be played safely.

