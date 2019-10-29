Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
NCAAB
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
MLB Home
Fantasy Baseball
Scores/Schedules
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo MLB Podcast
Odds
Video
Shop Team Gear
Tickets
Astros lead series 3-2
World Series
Odds:
HOU
-185
O/U
7.5
TV:
FOX
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
(93-69)
Washington
2nd NL East
1
(107-55)
Houston
1st AL West
2
Bot 2
Team
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
r
h
e
WAS
1
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
2
0
HOU
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
2
0
B
0
S
0
O
1
Previous Play
Middle of Inning (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
158 ft
;
1
2
Box Score