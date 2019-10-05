Sign in
Astros lead series 1-0
Division Series
Odds:
HOU
-300
O/U
7.5
TV:
FS1
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
(96-66)
Tampa Bay
2nd AL East
0
(107-55)
Houston
1st AL West
3
Bot 8
Team
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
r
h
e
TB
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
4
1
HOU
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
-
3
10
0
Carlos Correa
Yordan Alvarez
B
0
S
0
O
2
Previous Play
Carlos Correa singled to right center, Alex Bregman scored, Yordan Alvarez to second
Game Stats
0
Homeruns
1
.148
Batting Avg
.303
0
Runs Batted In
3
0
Stolen Bases
0
5
Total Left on Base
16
Box Score