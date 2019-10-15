Nationals lead series 3-0
Odds:
WAS-170
O/U7.5
TV: TBS
Stadium: Nationals Park
(91-71)
0
(93-69)
5
Bot 1
123456789rhe
STL0--------001
WAS5--------550
Yan GomesVictor Robles
  • B0
  • S0
  • O1
Previous Play
Victor Robles singled to right, Juan Soto scored, Howie Kendrick to third, Ryan Zimmerman to second
253 ft
;
1