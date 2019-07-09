Sign in
Odds:
ALS
-120
O/U
9
TV:
FOX
Stadium: Progressive Field
(0-0)
National
NL
0
(0-0)
American
AL
1
Top 4
Team
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
r
h
e
NLS
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
2
0
ALS
0
1
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
3
0
Freddie Freeman
B
0
S
1
O
1
Current Play
- Top 4
: NLS
Nolan Arenado batting vs Lucas Giolito
At Bat
N. Arenado
#28
ALS
0-1
Pitching
L. Giolito
RHP
#27
ALS
1 K
Pitch Sequence
Result
Velocity
Pitch Type
1.
Called Strike
95mph
Fastball
1
Previous Play
Cody Bellinger struck out looking
