Mail
Astros lead series 1-0
Odds:
HOU-116
TV: FOX
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
(91-71)
0
(101-61)
0
Mid 4
123456789rhe
NYY0000-----020
HOU000------010
  • B0
  • S0
  • O3
Previous Play
Gary Sánchez flied out to right

Game Stats

0
Homeruns
0
.154
Batting Avg
.111
0
Runs Batted In
0
0
Stolen Bases
0
1
Total Left on Base
4
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Batting

NY YankeesABRHRBIHRSBBBKLOBAVG
11 Brett Gardner
LF		201000010.400
99 Aaron Judge
RF		200000010.200
18 Didi Gregorius
SS		200000000.000
24 Gary Sánchez
C		200000010.000
33 Greg Bird
1B		100000000.400
14 Starlin Castro
2B		101000000.400
31 Aaron Hicks
CF		100000011.000
29 Todd Frazier
3B		100000000.000
12 Chase Headley
DH		100000000.000
Totals1302000041
Batting
2B - B Gardner (1, J Verlander)
Team LOB - 1
Fielding
DP - 1 (S Castro-D Gregorius-G Bird)
HoustonABRHRBIHRSBBBKLOBAVG
4 George Springer
CF		200000000.000
22 Josh Reddick
RF		200000000.000
27 José Altuve
2B		101000000.800
1 Carlos Correa
SS		000000100.250
9 Marwin González
LF		100000002.000
10 Yuli Gurriel
1B		000000100.333
15 Carlos Beltrán
DH		100000001.000
2 Alex Bregman
3B		100000001.250
16 Brian McCann
C		100000000.000
Totals901000204
Batting
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out - M González
GIDP - A Bregman
Team LOB - 2

Pitching

NY YankeesIPHRERBBKHRWHIPERA
40 Luis Severino
3.01002001.000.00
HoustonIPHRERBBKHRWHIPERA
35 Justin Verlander
4.02000400.500.00
Pitching
Pitches-strikes - L Severino 48-31, J Verlander 53-42
Ground balls-fly balls - L Severino 4-4, J Verlander 2-5
Batters faced - L Severino 11, J Verlander 13
Game Details
Umpires: HP-Hunter Wendelstedt. 1B-Gary Cederstrom. 2B-Chris Guccione. 3B-Jerry Meals. LF-Jim Reynolds. RF-Chad Fairchild.
Weather: 70 degrees. Dome or Roof Closed.
Wind: 0 MPH.