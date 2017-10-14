- Batting
- 2B - B Gardner (1, J Verlander)
- Team LOB - 1
- Fielding
- DP - 1 (S Castro-D Gregorius-G Bird)
- Batting
- Runners left in scoring position, 2 out - M González
- GIDP - A Bregman
- Team LOB - 2
- Pitching
- Pitches-strikes - L Severino 48-31, J Verlander 53-42
- Ground balls-fly balls - L Severino 4-4, J Verlander 2-5
- Batters faced - L Severino 11, J Verlander 13
- Game Details
- Umpires: HP-Hunter Wendelstedt. 1B-Gary Cederstrom. 2B-Chris Guccione. 3B-Jerry Meals. LF-Jim Reynolds. RF-Chad Fairchild.
- Weather: 70 degrees. Dome or Roof Closed.
- Wind: 0 MPH.