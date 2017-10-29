|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|r
|h
|e
|LAD
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|6
|0
|HOU
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|1
|LAD
3
0
|Logan Forsythe singled to shallow left center, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Kiké Hernández scored. Kiké Hernández scored on Yuli Gurriel's throwing error
|LAD
4
0
|Austin Barnes singled to left, Logan Forsythe scored
|HOU
4
1
|Carlos Correa doubled to shallow left, George Springer scored, José Altuve to third
|HOU
4
4
|Yuli Gurriel homered (367 ft.) to deep left center, José Altuve and Carlos Correa scored
|LAD
7
4
|Cody Bellinger homered (378 ft.) to deep right center, Corey Seager and Justin Turner scored
|LA Dodgers
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|SB
|BB
|K
|LOB
|AVG
|CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|SS
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|DH
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.118
|LF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|1B
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.167
|3B
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.105
|C
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|21
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|SB
|BB
|K
|LOB
|AVG
|CF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|SS
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|1B
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|DH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|15
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|LA Dodgers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|WHIP
|ERA
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0.73
|4.09
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|WHIP
|ERA
|3.2
|5
|4
|3
|2
|4
|0
|1.35
|5.23
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3.00
|27.00