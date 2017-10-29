Mail
Series tied 2-2
World Series
Odds:
LAD-123
TV: FOX
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
(104-58)
7
(101-61)
4
Mid 5
123456789rhe
LAD30013----760
HOU0004-----441
  • B0
  • S0
  • O3
Yasiel Puig struck out swinging

Game Stats

1
Homeruns
1
.286
Batting Avg
.267
6
Runs Batted In
4
1
Stolen Bases
0
10
Total Left on Base
2

Scoring Summary

Top 1st
LAD
3
0
Logan Forsythe singled to shallow left center, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Kiké Hernández scored. Kiké Hernández scored on Yuli Gurriel's throwing error
Top 4th
LAD
4
0
Austin Barnes singled to left, Logan Forsythe scored
Bottom 4th
HOU
4
1
Carlos Correa doubled to shallow left, George Springer scored, José Altuve to third
HOU
4
4
Yuli Gurriel homered (367 ft.) to deep left center, José Altuve and Carlos Correa scored
Top 5th
LAD
7
4
Cody Bellinger homered (378 ft.) to deep right center, Corey Seager and Justin Turner scored
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Batting

LA DodgersABRHRBIHRSBBBKLOBAVG
3 Chris Taylor
CF		311000012.188
5 Corey Seager
SS		210000111.235
10 Justin Turner
DH		120000200.118
14 Kiké Hernández
LF		210000112.250
35 Cody Bellinger
1B		311310023.167
11 Logan Forsythe
3B		312201000.400
66 Yasiel Puig
RF		300000022.105
15 Austin Barnes
C		201100000.154
37 Charlie Culberson
2B		201000000.500
Totals21766114710
Batting
2B - L Forsythe (1, D Keuchel)
HR - C Bellinger (1, 5th inning off C McHugh, 2 on, 1 out)
RBI - C Bellinger 3 (4), L Forsythe 2 (3), A Barnes (2)
2-out RBI - L Forsythe 2, A Barnes
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out - C Taylor, Y Puig
Team LOB - 3
Running
SB - L Forsythe (2, 2nd base off D Keuchel/B McCann)
Fielding
DP - 1 (L Forsythe-C Culberson-C Bellinger)
HoustonABRHRBIHRSBBBKLOBAVG
4 George Springer
CF		110000100.263
2 Alex Bregman
3B		200000001.211
27 José Altuve
2B		211000010.190
1 Carlos Correa
SS		211100000.278
10 Yuli Gurriel
1B		211310000.235
22 Josh Reddick
RF		200000000.250
11 Evan Gattis
DH		201000000.429
9 Marwin González
LF		100000001.154
16 Brian McCann
C		100000000.188
Totals1544410112
Batting
2B - C Correa (1, C Kershaw)
HR - Y Gurriel (2, 4th inning off C Kershaw, 2 on, 1 out)
RBI - C Correa (3), Y Gurriel 3 (4)
GIDP - M González
Team LOB - 0
Fielding
E - Y Gurriel (1)

Pitching

LA DodgersIPHRERBBKHRWHIPERA
22 Clayton Kershaw
4.04441110.734.09
HoustonIPHRERBBKHRWHIPERA
60 Dallas Keuchel
3.25432401.355.23
44 Luke Gregerson
0.10000100.000.00
31 Collin McHugh
1.01332213.0027.00
Pitching
WP - L Gregerson
Pitches-strikes - C Kershaw 67-42, D Keuchel 86-46, L Gregerson 6-3, C McHugh 29-17
Ground balls-fly balls - C Kershaw 4-7, D Keuchel 7-3, L Gregerson 0-0, C McHugh 0-1
Batters faced - C Kershaw 16, D Keuchel 18, L Gregerson, C McHugh 6
Game Details
Umpires: HP-Bill Miller. 1B-Dan Iassogna. 2B-Mark Wegner. 3B-Paul Nauert. LF-Gerry Davis. RF-Laz Diaz.
Weather: 70 degrees. Dome or Roof Closed.
Wind: 0 MPH.