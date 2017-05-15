USA Today

LAS VEGAS – Jose Canseco sits at one of the two long poker tables in the living room of his Las Vegas home, his massive biceps bulging through his tank top, and he’s ready to take a swing at any topic thrown at him. His perceived banishment from the game? He’ll give you chapter and verse on that. Regrets over writing the book that made him a pariah in baseball? Yes, plenty. Do steroid users belong in the Hall of Fame? Hell, yeah, and there are some in there already. His chances of one day managing in the majors? Better than zero. Blowing through the $46 million he made as a player? It’s easier than you think. His choice of attire – tank top and skull cap – on his TV appearances? Fans love it.