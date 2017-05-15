On November 4, 2016, right as the trading season got underway, the Detroit Tigers dealt centerfielder Cameron Maybin to the Los Angeles Angels. The shock waves hit quickly. Coming in concert with comments from general manager Al Avila that the Tigers needed to get younger and less expensive, the trade seemed to indicate the team wouldn’t be looking to contend in 2017. The talk of a rebuild was buoyed by more general comments from Avila that the Tigers would be open to trading anyone, even Miguel Cabrera or Justin Verlander. The direction seemed clear. And then, nothing happened. In the end, the Maybin trade turned out to be all smoke and no fire. It didn’t portend any real changes. The Tigers
LAS VEGAS – Jose Canseco sits at one of the two long poker tables in the living room of his Las Vegas home, his massive biceps bulging through his tank top, and he’s ready to take a swing at any topic thrown at him. His perceived banishment from the game? He’ll give you chapter and verse on that. Regrets over writing the book that made him a pariah in baseball? Yes, plenty. Do steroid users belong in the Hall of Fame? Hell, yeah, and there are some in there already. His chances of one day managing in the majors? Better than zero. Blowing through the $46 million he made as a player? It’s easier than you think. His choice of attire – tank top and skull cap – on his TV appearances? Fans love it.
The Washington Nationals avoided at least one potential source of drama with superstar Bryce Harper on Saturday, agreeing to pay him $21.65M for the 2018 season. The announced deal will cover Harper’s final season of arbitration eligibility, which Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports adds that it’s the largest one-year deal ever for an arbitration eligible player. The walk-off homer was a no-doubter to straight away center field.