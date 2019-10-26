Series tied 2-2
World Series
Odds:
HOU-110
O/U8.5
Stadium: Nationals Park
Attendance: 43,889
(107-55)
8
W: Urquidy (1-0)
(93-69)
1
L: Corbin (0-1)
Final
123456789rhe
HOU2002004008131
WAS000001000140