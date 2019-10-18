Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NCAAF
NHL
Soccer
Videos
Podcasts
Tennis
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
NCAAB
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
MLB Home
Fantasy Baseball
Scores/Schedules
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Yahoo Sports Experts
Yahoo MLB Podcast
Odds
Video
Shop Team Gear
Tickets
Astros lead series 3-1
Odds:
HOU
-145
O/U
7.5
TV:
FS1
Stadium: Yankee Stadium
(107-55)
Houston
1st AL West
1
(103-59)
NY Yankees
1st AL East
4
End 5
Team
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
r
h
e
HOU
1
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
1
4
0
NYY
4
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
4
5
0
B
0
S
0
O
3
Previous Play
Aaron Judge struck out swinging
Game Stats
0
Homeruns
2
.211
Batting Avg
.250
0
Runs Batted In
4
0
Stolen Bases
0
12
Total Left on Base
3
Box Score