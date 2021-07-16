The MLB Yahoo Cup Hot Corner: Round 17

Welcome to the MLB Yahoo Cup Hot Corner! This free-to-enter, single-entry fantasy baseball contest consists of 27 rounds where the top 1,075 overall entries and the top 70 entries per round share $10,000, with $1,000 to first and $50 to first per round. Scoring will be cumulative across all rounds, with your seven lowest scores dropped at the end. You may join this multi-round MLB DFS contest at any point, but enter today to give yourself the best chance to take home the title. Click here to begin the chase!

Let’s focus on three players — one pitcher, one infielder and one outfielder — to be MLB DFS picks for tonight’s MLB Yahoo Cup contest.

MLB DFS Pitcher: Robbie Ray — $48

The Tigers – Twins postponement knocks a top pitching option in Kenta Maeda off the board for this evening. Still, with 13 games in action tonight, there are plenty of other spots from which to extract arm talent. And with the help of Awesemo’s Top Pitchers tool, it is obvious that Blue Jays southpaw Robbie Ray is one of them, considering his slate-leading 25.3% chance to finish as a top-two pitcher at the end of the night. Add in that he is underneath the $50 threshold, and he provides enough savings off of Kevin Gausman ($55) and Charlie Morton ($50) to stack up the preferred team with ease.

Ray is in the middle of a renaissance in his eighth MLB season, posting a 3.13 ERA and a career-best 1.05 WHIP. He has always been capable of generating swings and misses, but his slate-high 32% strikeout rate is still eye-popping. There is no question the 48% hard-hit rate Ray surrenders could be problematic against righty-heavy offenses, but the Rangers are certainly not one of them. In fact, two of their three hardest hitters (Joey Gallo and Nate Lowe) are lefties, the side, which Ray dominates to the tune of a 0.77 WHIP. Combined his stellar advanced metrics with an elite matchup, and it is easy to see why Ray is an elite fantasy baseball option tonight.

MLB DFS Infielder: Will Smith — $15

With every Coors Field slate comes a new road team to target against the Rockies’ weak starting rotation. While sometimes it can be a weaker team visiting the most hitter-friendly park in baseball, the fact that the Dodgers are the visitors makes them unquestionably the top offense to target tonight. In fact, Awesemo’s Top Stacks tool gives them a 20.4% chance of being the top scoring stack tonight, a rather large number considering the size of the slate. And since they are only being rostered at a 15.7% clip on Yahoo, they could provide a source of unexpected leverage.

Whether rostering one Dodger or five of them, Will Smith stands out at as an elite option. At just $15 he does not break the bank to get Coors exposure. And in a full stack he brings the overall cumulative cost of the lineup down enough to afford at least one elite arm to round out rosters. His .252/.356/.443 slash line does not jump off the page this season, but by catchers’ standards that is still well above average. Smith stands out as a fantastic play at his position for any MLB Yahoo Cup lineup.

MLB DFS Outfielder: Kris Bryant — $11

There are chalk plays, and then there is whatever Kris Bryant could be on tonight’s slate. At just $11, he is a high-upside bat with a scrub’s salary, making him a can’t-miss option if trying to play the optimal lineup throughout each round of the MLB Yahoo Cup. While a .271/.353./.502 slash line is slightly below average for Bryant’s career, that is still productive enough to grade as 2.4 offensive wins above replacement. And a matchup against lefty Madison Bumgarner, who will be making his first start since June 2, bolsters the case for rostering any righty, let alone one the caliber of Bryant. There is no doubt he will be popular on Yahoo tonight, but as the best point-per-dollar outfield play on the board, it is chalk worth eating.

