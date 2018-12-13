MLB World Series odds: Each team's chance to win the 2019 World Series originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The MLB Winter Meetings have wrapped up for the most part -- but we aren't done yet. We still have to figure out who will win the World Series next year.

We know, it's early. There is snow on the ground, and Red Sox players and fans are still sobering up from the World Series parade, but we need to be prepared.

So, what are the odds your favorite team will win the World Series in 2019?

Are you hoping the A's 2018 season weren't a fluke? Do you want the Giants to prove their front office hires were successful? Or are you a fan who really wants any other team but the Yankees to hold that trophy at the end of the season?

OddsShark will put some of those thoughts to rest. They put out a tweet to show the odds now that free agency is getting interesting:

World Series odds with free agency heating up (BetOnline):



BOS/HOU +700

LAD/NYY +700

CHC/MIL/STL +1200

ATL/CLE +1400

PHI +1600

WSH +2000

COL +2500

NYM/OAK +3300

LAA/TB +4000

MIN/SEA +5000

ARI/CWS/CIN +6600

SD/TOR +6600

SF +8000

TEX +10000

DET/KC/MIA +15000

BAL +25000

































— OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 13, 2018

It's no surprise that the last two World Series champions, the Astros and Red Sox, are atop the list at +700. But the Mets and A's are at the same odds? Strange.

I suppose it has something to do with the fact that the A's haven't exactly made any blockbuster transactions yet, but c'mon.

The Giants are at +8000 odds after not trading away Madison Bumgarner, so there's that.

Do you think these are fair odds?