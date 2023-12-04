MLB Winter Meetings: Live free agency updates, trade rumors, Shohei Ohtani news

Major League Baseball's annual winter meetings are underway in Nashville, where the hot stove should really start to boil over.

Shohei Ohtani's free agency is the talk of baseball, with the AL MVP expected to set the North American sports record by signing for around $500 million.

Trade talks are always a focus of the winter meetings and San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto could be moved ahead of the 2024 season, his final year before becoming a free agent next winter.

Keep up with the latest news, rumors and analysis from the 2023 winter meetings:

MLB Winter Meetings start: Few free agents have already signed

NASHVILLE — While anticipation of the most celebrated free-agent signing in baseball history continues, with teams poised to make Ohtani the first $500 million player in North American team sports, there is a genuine fear that the winter meetings could come and go without any big deals.

It has been an eerily quiet winter so far.

Aaron Nola, who re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for $172 million, and Sonny Gray, who signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, are the only free agents to receive more than $50 million.

“There’s just not a lot of good players," one GM told USA TODAY Sports. “Nobody is jumping out and grabbing mediocre players. And agents are just waiting it out to see if teams start to panic."

Baseball GMs, executives and agents remind everyone that the World Series ended just five weeks ago, and there are still two full months of shopping days before spring training.

– Bob Nightengale

Supply and demand: Every MLB team needs starting pitchers

Forget about upgrading your starting rotation. Most Major League Baseball clubs would do well simply to tread water this winter.

Although free agency has barely begun, dueling market forces – including a weak free agent class and an inordinate number of teams aiming for contention – will create significant challenges for clubs seeking increasingly elusive reliable starting pitching.

And an analysis of major league rosters indicates demand is outkicking supply by a roughly 2-to-1 margin.

Of course, necessity will be the mother of invention. Many teams will go without a fifth – heck, perhaps even a fourth – starter, opting for bullpen games or piggyback situations. But those practices are not necessarily sustainable over 162 games, especially for teams shooting for a berth in the expanded playoffs.

Perhaps we’ll look back and laud the St. Louis Cardinals, who doled out eight-figure guarantees to veteran innings-eaters Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn before the Thanksgiving table was set, and then added All-Star Sonny Gray on a three-year, $75 million deal.

– Gabe Lacques

