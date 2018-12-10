MLB Winter Meetings: Cubs Hot Stove rumors roundup originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

LAS VEGAS - We're running down all the latest rumors and news from around Major League Baseball as it pertains to the Cubs during the Winter Meetings.

**Well, this takes the Phillies out of the Bryce Harper Sweepstakes...or does it?

With Philadelphia's signing of Andrew McCutchen, reports are mixed on whether the Phillies are still in on Harper this winter. But if they truly have "stupid" money to be able to spend this winter, the $16+ million McCutchen will be owed each year of his deal shouldn't take the Phillies out of the Harper Sweepstakes.

Either way, the Phillies should be much improved in 2019, further intensifying the National League playoff race.

**Don't sleep on the Reds

Source: #Reds continue to pursue rotation options via trade, including ongoing discussions with #Indians about Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 11, 2018

Source: #Reds among teams showing interest in free-agent starter Wade Miley, who worked with current Cincinnati pitching coach Derek Johnson during his breakthrough 2018 season with #Brewers. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 11, 2018

We all know the Cubs, Brewers and Cardinals expect to contend in 2019 and it's reasonable to assume the Pirates will as well, even after the Ivan Nova trade. (They didn't deal for Chris Archer last summer for nothing.) But now the Reds are quietly emerging as a potential contender in the NL Central, which could make the division as the only one around baseball without a tanking team.

The Reds have long had a good "team on the field," as Joe Maddon often says to describe their lineup and position players. But now if Cincinnati can get some pitching to go with the likes of Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett, this could be a surprise team next year and beyond. That's not to say the Reds will be a serious contender for the division or even a playoff team, but a better Reds squad will make the NL Central that much tougher for the Cubs.

**No more super-Nova

The Pirates traded away starting pitcher Ivan Nova to the White Sox Tuesday morning, ensuring another recent Cub Killer will be out of the division for 2019. Nova's overall numbers against the Cubs aren't anything incredible (4-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP in 8 starts), but he always seemed to pitch his best games against the Cubs lineup. Still, they won't get to escape him forever, as Nova still may pitch as many as two games against the Cubs in the Crosstown series next season.

**Is Tom Ricketts the mystery owner??

Bryce Harper Las Vegas rundown: He's met with several teams here off site in his hometown. And has a few more to go. Also, a "mystery owner" has flown in to visit with him. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2018

The Bryce Harper Sweepstakes are down to only three teams if you believe this report, but it's also possible the Cubs are still in the mix as the ever-popular "mystery team." 670 The Score's Bruce Levine reported Monday about "rumblings" the Ricketts signed off on a potential big move this winter.

The Cubs are still playing things close to the vest this winter with how much budget they really have at their disposal.

"It doesn't do us any good to ever talk about specifics with money," Cubs GM Jed Hoyer said Monday. "It just doesn't help. Ultimately for us, we try to keep those numbers internal as the most important thing."

**Count the Cardinals out on Harper

The #STLCards and #Yankees adamant today they are not in Bryce Harper sweepstakes — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 11, 2018

Big, if true. REAL big for Cubs fans, who should be jumping for joy that the Cardinals may be out on Harper. They just acquired Paul Goldschmidt and had the budget available last winter to take on Giancarlo Stanton's contract, so they could've potentially added Harper this winter even after last week's big trade (Goldschmidt is also on a serious bargain, making only $14.5 million in 2019).

**The Phillies are apparently more interested in Manny Machado than Bryce Harper at the moment:

Not surprising at all, but the Phillies and Team Boras are working out a time to meet here in Vegas. Phillies maintain interest in Zach Britton and Bryce Harper, though at the moment seem to be more on Manny Machado than Harper — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) December 10, 2018

It's an interesting thought, as the Phillies just acquired shortstop Jean Segura in a trade with the Seattle Mariners last week and they have Maikel Franco at third base. Franco isn't a guy that would block Machado, of course, and Segura could move to second base if Machado insists on playing shortstop, but Philly seems to have more of a need for an outfielder.

As of right now, the Phillies are heading into 2019 with only Odubel Herrera truly locked into an outfield spot and Harper would seem like a perfect fit given the team's familiarity with playing against him in the NL East for all these years and Harper's left-handed bat seemingly would play better in Gabe Kapler's lineup with the Phillies' current core pieces all right-handed (Segura, Rhys Hoskins, Scott Kingery).

Still, it's good news for Cubs fans if the Phillies are focused on Machado over Harper given Philadelphia is the team most able to drive up the price for Harper this winter.

**Billy Hamilton won't be terrorizing the Cubs anymore:

Billy Hamilton's deal with Royals: one year, 5.25m, $1m incentives — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 10, 2018

There were times over the last few years where it seemed more like the Cubs were facing Billy Williams than Billy Hamilton when they squared off against the Cincinnati Reds. Case in point: Hamilton hit only 3 homers in 2016, but 2 of those came off Cubs pitching. So when the Reds non-tendered the speedy outfielder last month, it was good news for the Cubs assuming he didn't sign with another team in the division.

That's official now, as Hamilton will be patrolling the outfield at Kauffman Stadium and the Cubs will not have to face him 18-19 times a season anymore. Hamilton posted a career .743 OPS and .350 on-base percentage against the Cubs over the years, numbers way above his career marks (.631 OPS, .298 OBP).

**Shifting is a hot topic this winter:

Talking about potential shifting limits in MLB next year, PHI manager Gabe Kapler said even if it does become a rule to keep 2 defenders on each side of 2B, the shortstop could still start an inch away from 2B and then be moving toward the 1B side as pitch is thrown - Loophole — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) December 10, 2018

The league is reportedly looking to reduce extreme infield shifting where left-handed hitters come up to the plate with three guys on the right side of the infield, including a defender in shallow right field. The Athletic's Jayson Stark explained how the idea to kill shifting is picking up steam and how it would all work in an article last week.

While any rules or limitations on shifting will ultimately result in more basehits, teams will still find loopholes and ways around any idea of being forced to keep two defenders on either side of second base, as Kapler mentioned. A defender in motion as the ball is being pitched isn't ideal of course, as it would make things difficult for that guy to field line drives or any ball to his right, but it could still take away a lot of potential groundball basehits off the bat of lefties.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out over the next month or so, but surely it seems as if some limitations on shifting will be coming down shortly - which is good for the Cubs in that they shift far less than other teams (28th in MLB while Brewers shifted the 8th-most) and hitters like Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward may add a few more singles to their resumes in 2019 and moving forward.

**Cubs have reportedly checked in with Adam Ottavino

Cubs are quiet, lockdown mode. However met with Adam Ottavino camp. Busy trying to move some $. Trade is likely during meetings. — TomLoxas (@TomLoxas) December 10, 2018

This makes a ton of sense from a Cubs perspective to at least meet with Ottavino's camp. The Cubs have a clear need for impact relievers and Ottavino is one of the best on the market.

Ottavino, 33, is a free agent and coming off a season in which he put up a 2.43 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while striking out a whopping 112 batters in 77.2 innings with the Rockies. But he's getting up there in age and has a sketchy history of both injury and ineffectiveness (had a 5.06 ERA, 1.63 WHIP in 2017).

Still, the Cubs already coveted a high-leverage reliever this winter even before Brandon Morrow underwent surgery that will likely delay his 2019 status. The question is whether Ottavino will remain in the Cubs' price range this winter.

**Yankees sure appear to be out of Bryce Harper Sweepstakes:

Cashman says that at no point has he said the Yankees want another outfielder and he's surprised he's still getting questions about Bryce Harper. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) December 10, 2018

There really hasn't been anything substantial to link the Yankees to Harper anyways other than the fact that they're the Yankees and they spend a lot of money all the time. If Cashman is to be believed, that rules out another big market team in the Harper Sweepstakes, but it's also entirely possible the Yankees are playing the same game every other team is and refusing to show their cards in the bidding for a generational player.