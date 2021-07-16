MLB will reportedly place Starlin Castro on leave due to alleged domestic violence incident

Starlin Castro will reportedly be placed on leave by MLB. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro will reportedly be placed on administrative leave due to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.

The incident reportedly took place earlier in the summer. He's expected to be placed on paid leave for seven days, though MLB can extend that depending on the nature of the allegations and the league's investigation. That's what the league opted to do with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is currently suspended as MLB looks into allegations of sexual assault.

Details regarding Castro's alleged assault are not available at this time. The Nationals placed Castro on the restricted list June 16. At the time, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Castro had a "family issue." Castro returned to the team June 18, and has played regularly ever since. It's unclear whether the incident took place at that time, or if the Nationals were aware of the allegations before Friday's report.

Castro was investigated for sexual assault in 2012, though no charges were brought against Castro at that time.

This story will be updated.