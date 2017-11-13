MLB will play regular-season games in Mexico for first time in 19 years

For the first time since 1999, Major League Baseball will play regular-season games in Mexico in 2018, the league announced Monday. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will meet in a three-game series in Monterrey, Mexico from May 4-7 at Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey.

MLB has made expansion out of the U.S. a priority in recent years, and while this isn’t as drastic as playing in Australia, for instance, it’s still a departure from baseball’s norm. MLB teams last played in Mexico in 2016, but that was the Padres and Astros playing exhibition games in Mexico City.

The Padres were also part of the 1999 International Opening Day, which was the last time regular-season games were played in Mexico. In all, this will be the third time the Padres have played in Monterrey. The Dodgers last played internationally in 2014, when they met the Arizona Diamondbacks in Australia.

Execs and players from both teams expressed their excitement about playing in Mexico, including the Dodgers’ Adrian Gonzalez, who is the most successful Mexican-bred MLB player in recent history:

“As a team with a bi-national fan base and reach that extends into Baja California and throughout Mexico, we are excited to once again play regular season games in Monterrey and help grow the popularity of our great game,” said Padres COO Erik Greupner. “Baseball fans in Mexico are passionate about the game and we look forward to deepening our connection with them.”