MLB wild-card updates: Astros sweep extends Twins postseason heartbreak

During MLB’s busy wild-card series, we’ll keep you updated right here on results, must-see moments and what’s next in each matchup.

Game 2: Houston Astros 3, Minnesota Twins 1

What happened? The Minnesota Twins’ postseason misery continues. After losing 3-1 to the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the AL wild-card series, the Twins season has ended and their record postseason losing streak has been extended to 18 games.

Houston's Carlos Correa delivered the decisive blow in Game 2, smashing a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning. It was the first home run in the series featuring two of MLB's top five homer-hitting teams over the last two seasons.

Minnesota's offense could only muster one run against Astros starter Jose Urquidy and three relievers. The Twins scored just two runs total in what may go down as their most disappointing postseason exit in a series of heart-wrenching outcomes.

What’s next? For the fifth time in six seasons, the Astros have advanced to the ALDS. It's a little different this time, of course. Rather than traveling to Chicago or Oakland for an ALDS matchup with the White Sox or A's, they will advance to MLB's postseason neutral site. That means a trip to Southern California for them.

Another noted difference: Houston will be the first team in MLB history to advance to the LDS with a losing regular season record. Of all teams to pull that off, and of all seasons for it to happen, this is what baseball has given us. We can't imagine baseball fans will in any way be thrilled considering everything that's happened with the Astros sign-stealing scandal. But sometimes baseball is going to baseball.

You see this? Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff made history Wednesday, becoming the first player ever to make his MLB debut in a postseason game. Fittingly, he was the first Twins player to get a hit in Game 2 when he delivered a fourth-inning single.

What happened? The Miami Marlins have taken Game 1 of the NL wild-card series, defeating the Chicago Cubs, 5-1, at Wrigley Field.

In a postseason that's been dominated by pitching duels, this was shaping up as another classic until the Marlins' bats erupted in the seventh inning. Corey Dickerson slugged a three-run home run against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks to get Miami on the board. Two batters later, Jesus Aguilar provided some insurance by ripping a two-run homer to right.

Until that point, Miami starter Sandy Alcantara did an excellent job keeping his team in the game. The 25-year-old right-hander limited Chicago to one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four, walked three and forced seven ground-ball outs.

Dating back to the infamous 2003 NLCS, the Marlins have now won four straight postseason games against the Cubs. The last three have come in Chicago.

View photos Jesus Aguilar celebrates with Starling Marte after hitting a home run in Game 1 of the wild-card series. The Marlins were victorious. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/MLB Photos via Getty Images) More

What’s next? The NL Central champion Cubs are already on the brink of elimination. They will fight to stay alive on Thursday afternoon in Game 2, which is scheduled to begin at 2:08 p.m. ET and will air again on ABC.

Chicago has the right guy on the hill to extend the series. Cy Young candidate Yu Darvish (8-3, 2.01 ERA) will finally make his postseason debut for the Cubs after missing most of the 2018 season. Miami will counter with impressive rookie Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 3.46 ERA).

The Marlins are also awaiting word on outfielder Starling Marte. He was forced to leave Game 1 in the ninth inning after being hit on the hand by a pitch.

You see this? Corey Dickerson's first career postseason home run was an absolute missile, measured at 105.4 MPH off the bat.