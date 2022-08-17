MLB Wild Card: Phillies shut out by Reds to end road trip

Phillies' offense pulls another disappearing act to end road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CINCINNATI -- Less than 24 hours after clubbing five homers and scoring 11 runs, the Phillies' offense ground to a halt Wednesday afternoon.

The Phillies were beaten, 1-0, by the Cincinnati Reds on a two-out RBI single by Jose Barrero against Seranthony Dominguez in the bottom of the ninth. Dominguez allowed a one-out walk and a two-out single before Barrero won it for the Reds.

The Phillies ended their six-game road trip at 3-3. They went 1-2 against the Mets in New York and took two of three in Cincinnati.

Wednesday's loss -- which came after the Phils won Tuesday night's game, 11-4 -- was the latest example of the Phillies' offense pulling a disappearing act. The Phils were shut out in all three of their losses on this trip and have been shut out four times in the last seven games.

The loss prevented the Phillies from moving to a season-high 15 games over .500. They head home to host the Mets on Friday night with a 65-52 record.

Both of Wednesday's starting pitchers were outstanding.

Lefty Nick Lodolo, the Reds' first-round pick in the 2019 draft, pitched seven shutout innings, scattered five hits, walked two and struck out six.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez also pitched seven scoreless innings. He gave up just three hits, walked two and struck out eight.

Saurez pitched two gems on this road trip. He allowed just one run over seven innings in his previous start in a 2-1, 10-inning win at New York.

Suarez threw 95 pitches in seven innings. He got 11 swings and misses, six on changeups.

The Phillies' offense produced just five hits on the day.