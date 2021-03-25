Breaking News:

Clippers trading Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White Sox lose OF Eloy Jiménez for 5-6 months with ruptured pectoral tendon

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With just a week before opening day, the Chicago White Sox were dealt a significant blow. Outfielder Eloy Jiménez will miss the next five or six months with a ruptured pectoral tendon, which will require surgery. 

Jiménez injured himself on Wednesday during the White Sox's spring training game against the Oakland Athletics. While leaping over a railing to try and rob a home run, Jiménez appeared to have strained his left shoulder. He left with a trainer immediately.

Jiménez is one of baseball's rising stars, and a big part of a buzzy, up-and-coming White Sox team. He made his debut in 2019, hitting .267/.315/.513 with 31 home runs, but managed to improve across the board in 2020. He played 55 out of 60 games and hit .296/.332/.559. He came out swinging in spring training (.319/.360/.532), and hopes were high that he'd continue to improve and be a major contributor to the White Sox offense. Instead, the team will have to figure out how to fill a gaping hole in their lineup. 

With the recovery timeline of five to six months, Jiménez's entire season is in jeopardy. If he returns in five months, he'll be back in time for September. If it takes longer than that, he'll likely miss the entire 2021 season. 

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 03: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox in action against the Kansas City Royals during a preseason game at Surprise Stadium on March 03, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Eloy Jiménez of the White Sox will miss 5-6 months with a ruptured pectoral muscle. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories