White Sox lose OF Eloy Jiménez for 5-6 months with ruptured pectoral tendon

With just a week before opening day, the Chicago White Sox were dealt a significant blow. Outfielder Eloy Jiménez will miss the next five or six months with a ruptured pectoral tendon, which will require surgery.

Eloy Jimenez ruptured his left pectoral tendon and will be out 5 to 6 months, per Rick Hahn. He will need surgery. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 25, 2021

Jiménez injured himself on Wednesday during the White Sox's spring training game against the Oakland Athletics. While leaping over a railing to try and rob a home run, Jiménez appeared to have strained his left shoulder. He left with a trainer immediately.

Not good. Eloy exits the game after trying to rob a home run. pic.twitter.com/7rQ0BDbwy7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) March 24, 2021

Jiménez is one of baseball's rising stars, and a big part of a buzzy, up-and-coming White Sox team. He made his debut in 2019, hitting .267/.315/.513 with 31 home runs, but managed to improve across the board in 2020. He played 55 out of 60 games and hit .296/.332/.559. He came out swinging in spring training (.319/.360/.532), and hopes were high that he'd continue to improve and be a major contributor to the White Sox offense. Instead, the team will have to figure out how to fill a gaping hole in their lineup.

With the recovery timeline of five to six months, Jiménez's entire season is in jeopardy. If he returns in five months, he'll be back in time for September. If it takes longer than that, he'll likely miss the entire 2021 season.

Eloy Jiménez of the White Sox will miss 5-6 months with a ruptured pectoral muscle. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

