MLB veterans tell us which young stars impress them the most

MIAMI — It’s impossible to ignore baseball’s crop of young stars these days.

There’s Aaron Judge’s MVP-quality first half, Bryce Harper’s 2017 revival, Cody Bellinger’s unexpected rookie success, Carlos Correa looking like an MVP candidate before his injury, Lance McCullers Jr.’s breakout season, plus Francisco Lindor and Corey Seager’s ability to do everything well. They’re all part of perhaps baseball’s greatest era of young talent.

We’ve watched these young players grow from highly coveted prospects to franchise-changing stars. They’re not just potential stars anymore. They’re actual stars. You could see that right in front of your eyes at the MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami — whether it was Judge’s Home Run Derby performance or Lindor’s style as he paraded around the clubhouse-level of the stadium. The new generation is here and it’s only getting better.

As we talked to All-Stars last week in Miami, we thought about a different way to discuss MLB’s amazing crop of young talent. We talked to some veteran All-Stars and asked them which young players impress them the most and which ones they don’t want to face.

We’re specifically talking about the players in their early 20s. For this query, Bryce Harper — who is 24 and now in this sixth season — might actually fit the “veteran” tag. (Fun sidenote: Did you know Judge is older than Harper?) You can see what players had to say in the Yahoo Sports original video above.

The name that came up the most probably won’t surprise you. It’s Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, 23, who won Rookie of the Year last season and is the second-most valuable shortstop in the league this season behind only Correa, who is 22 himself.

No matter the choice — from “young veterans” like Harper or young stars like Correa, Seager and Bellinger — it’s pretty clear that the next decade of baseball is going to be fantastic to watch.

