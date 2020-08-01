MLB updates schedule for Yankees, Phillies, Marlins after COVID-19 outbreak

MLB has updated its schedule after numerous games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Marlins. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The schedule for MLB has been thrown severely out of whack after the COVID-19 outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. On Saturday, following the news that the Philadelphia Phillies had seen no positives in their last round of testing, MLB released an updated schedule which addresses the numerous series that were postponed last week.

New Phillies-Yankees schedule

The Phillies and the New York Yankees, who saw their four-game home-and-home series from July 27-30 postponed, will make up those games from Aug. 3-6. There will be two games in the Bronx on Aug. 3 and 4, followed by two games in Philadelphia on Aug. 5 and 6.

The game the Yankees were scheduled to play against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 6, which is being displaced by their final game against the Phillies, will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 8. Their originally scheduled Aug. 5 game against the Baltimore Orioles will be made up at a date to be determined.

New Marlins-Orioles schedule

The Marlins and Orioles were supposed to play a four-game home-and-home schedule from July 27-30, but it’s been both rescheduled and reimagined. All four games will be played in Baltimore from Aug. 4-6, with the Marlins serving as the home team for two games. One day will feature a doubleheader.

The games between the Marlins and Phillies, which were supposed to be played from Aug. 4-6, will be made up on dates to be determined.

MLB is flying by the seat of its pants, trying to fix its schedule on the fly. It’s anyone’s guess if it’s going to work, or how soon they’ll have to do it all over again.

